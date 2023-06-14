EQS-News: Renta Corporación Real Estate, SA / Key word(s): Bond

Renta Corporación Real Estate, SA: NOTICE REGARDING APPROVAL OF WAIVER BY THE MEETING OF BONDHOLDERS HELD ON JUNE 14, 2023



14.06.2023 / 20:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOTICE REGARDING APPROVAL OF WAIVER BY THE MEETING OF BONDHOLDERS HELD ON JUNE 14, 2023 14 JUNE 2023 Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A. (the "Issuer") Notice related to the Issuer's €16,500,000 6.25 per cent Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2023 (ISIN: XS1883986934) (the "Bonds") 14 June 2023 The Issuer notified on 29 May 2023 through Euroclear Bank SA/NV and Clearstream Banking S.A. the holding of the Meeting of Bondholders , on first call, on 14 June 2023, in order to obtain the necessary votes from the Bondholders to approve the extraordinary resolution consisting of the waiver of Condition 9(h) regarding the financial ratio until the final maturity of the Bonds (the "Extraordinary Resolution"). This Extraordinary Resolution has been approved at the Meeting of Bondholders held, on first call, on 14 June 2023. The Issuer hereby notifies that the quorum of the Meeting has been 72.12% and the Extraordinary Resolution has been approved by votes in favour representing 91.60% of the votes casted at the Meeting. Accordingly, this Extraordinary Resolution has been adopted by a majority of more than three quarters of the nominal amount present and duly represented at the Meeting. Therefore, the Extraordinary Resolution is binding on all Bondholders, including in relation to those Bondholders who did not cast a favourable vote to the resolution and whether or not present at the Meeting. Additional information Further details about the transaction can be obtained from: Information and Tabulation Agent Issuer Solutions, S.L. Att: Marina Pettis Phone: +34 963 222 555 Email: projects@issuersolutions.com



14.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

