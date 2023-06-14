Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.06.2023
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
14.06.2023 | 21:34
Displate launch official League of Legends collection in partnership with the LEC

We're helping LEC fans upgrade their battlestations in partnership with Displate.

WARSAW, Poland, June 14, 2023by launching the Displate x LEC licensed collection - which features an array of 39 licensed posters featuring artwork from the world of Runeterra.

Displate will produce high-quality metal posters fit for the walls of esports royalty. These posters will feature officially licensed art and will be available to purchase via Displate's online store - with fans offered a choice of splash art from 22 of League's most iconic champions.

The initial drop will feature fan favourites including: Jinx, Vi, Ekko, Miss Fortune, Ahri and Teemo, with more champion designs and collections to be added in the near future.

"Displate has been an integral partner for the LEC so far in 2023," said Eva Suarez, Head of Esports Partnership EMEA at Riot Games, "and we're thrilled to be able to continue elevating our partnership as we head into summer. Helping our fans unleash and showcase their fandom is always our top priority, and we think Displate is the perfect partner to help us achieve that."

"Starting last year, Displate has been continuously expanding investments in Esports and gaming, bringing our products to new players and fans worldwide," said Mateusz Godala, CEO of Displate. "Partnering with the LEC is an exciting opportunity to work with a leading brand on creating a new, unique experience for the global community of gamers."

As we edge ever closer to the 2023 LEC Season Finals roadshow, we'll continue to take our partnership with Displate to the next level with further activations for LEC fans across the world. Keep your eyes peeled on our socialsfor further updates - and we can't wait to see you again for the 2023 LEC Summer Split on June 17!

Dorota Uslu
PR Manager
dorota.uslu@displate.com
(0048) 730-057-103

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7816bad3-12cf-47e3-a72f-3dd695de8488


