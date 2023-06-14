Global Industrial Company: Global Industrial Wins Comparably Awards for Leadership and Diversity

-Awarded Best Leadership Teams for Second Consecutive Year-

-Barry Litwin, Recognized as a Best CEO for Diversity-

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that it has won 2023 Comparably awards in two categories: Best Leadership Teams and Best CEOs for Diversity. These awards reflect the Company's proactive efforts to engage and build closer relationships with its employees, while creating a productive, engaging and inclusive work environment.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth - providing an extensive view of Global Industrial's work culture and environment.

Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer, said, "It's humbling and a great honor to be recognized by our employees. These awards reflect the efforts of all our associates, and our core values which the Global Industrial team represents and displays every day. Creating a positive work environment is a top priority that has allowed us to excel and succeed as a company. I'd like to thank Comparably and congratulate all the other recipients."

This is the second consecutive year that Comparably has recognized Global Industrial with a Best Leadership Teams award, a reflection of the Company's core values, which include the "You Matter" initiative, an employee engagement campaign by which employees may provide feedback that management may then use to adopt constructive change.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial Exclusive Brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Forward-Looking Statements

