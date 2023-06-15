Deputy Expands Global Business With New Chief Customer Officer and Head of EMEA Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Deputy, a leading global software platform for managing hourly workers, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Senior Leadership Team with the additions of Katrina Holt as Chief Customer Officer and Jon Wilson as SVP, Head of the EMEA region. Adding these distinguished leaders marks a significant step in Deputy's global growth plans in the United States and Europe.

Drawing from an extensive career in financial services and technology, Holt brings over 20 years of operations and compliance experience, high-growth leadership, and customer-centricity to her new role. Before joining Deputy, Holt served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Affirm Inc., a San Francisco-based fintech company, where she led a global customer support network of over 800 associates. Her contributions were instrumental in scaling customer and merchant support operations to cater to the needs of over 13 million consumers and 200,000+ merchants. With prior experience as Chief Compliance Officer with GE Capital, Holt will leverage her expertise to enhance customer satisfaction, scale operations, and drive market growth at Deputy.

"I am a firm believer in standing in the shoes of your customer," said Holt. "My dedication lies in establishing strong connections with our customers, whether businesses or their employees, and driving meaningful outcomes through our work. Despite being a technology company, Deputy's mission and purpose are deeply rooted in empowering the world's 2.7 billion shift workers. It's the all-in-one app that hourly workers rely on throughout their day, using it multiple times. Every interaction on our platform impacts people's daily lives, and I am excited to foster stronger customer relationships moving forward."

As Deputy continues to scale globally, it brings on another experienced leader in Wilson, who brings several decades of international business experience as he joins Deputy's Senior Leadership Team as SVP, Head of the EMEA region. Most recently, Wilson served as the CEO of Stepstone Atlantic, a globally renowned jobs and recruiting platform, and previously held the role of General Manager at Groupon, overseeing operations in Northern Europe. His role at Deputy will be instrumental in leading and expanding the company's operations and growth.

"Helping customers to streamline their work process and pursue their passions has been the driving force behind my entire career - and it aligns perfectly with Deputy's core purpose," said Wilson. "I look forward to continuing this important work of expanding our current customer base that includes renowned establishments like citizenM, Honest Burgers, and HC-One. Creating values-driven work environments where employees thrive is a personal commitment of mine, and I am eager to guide Deputy towards even greater achievements."

Holt will be based in Salt Lake City, and Wilson will be in London.

"I have witnessed first-hand the transformative leadership of Katrina and Jon and their ability to build high-performing global teams," said Silvija Martincevic, CEO of Deputy. "Their exceptional track record in driving user, partner, and revenue growth will take Deputy to new heights. Katrina's unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence will drive our global expansion. With Jon's strategic vision and deep knowledge of the EMEA market, we are confident in his ability to rapidly scale our presence and establish Deputy as a household brand."

About Deputy

Deputy is on a mission to improve the world of hourly work for businesses and workers alike. Deputy's leading software solution streamlines communication, scheduling, tasks, and timesheets for millions of workers and businesses worldwide. More than 330,000 workplaces and 1.3 million shift workers use Deputy daily in over 100 countries. At the forefront of empowering businesses, Deputy's platform equips them with the tools and insights they need to streamline compliance, build thriving workplaces, and stay focused on what matters most - their employees.

Visit www.deputy.com for more information.

