TOKYO, June 15, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - KT Corporation, NTT DOCOMO, INC., Fujitsu Limited, SOLiD, Inc., Keysight Technologies, and Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) have successfully conducted an interoperability test using virtualized Open RAN at the 5G Testbed Center, operated by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National Information Society Agency (NIA), which is responsible for expanding South Korea's Open RAN ecosystem, in the city of Pangyo in June 2023.Building on the successful results, the five companies and organization participated in the "Global O-RAN PlugFest Spring 2023" event hosted by the O-RAN Alliance. O-RAN PlugFest is a global demonstration event where the openness and interoperability of base station equipment from different manufacturers are tested, and the test results are shared to expand the Open RAN ecosystem.During the event, the five companies and organization collaborated to build a virtualized Open RAN base station with multi-vendors and presented various demonstration results aligned with the O-RAN Alliance specifications, such as tests for standard conformance, multi-vendor interoperability, and end-to-end performance.The demonstration featured the first virtualized 5G base station composed of multiple vendors in Korea. The virtualized Distributed Unit (DU) comprised a general server equipped with a hardware accelerator from NVIDIA and Fujitsu software deployed on the virtualization platform from Wind River. The virtualization of wireless network equipment is considered a crucial technology for the future evolution of 6G networks.The demonstration test was conducted in cooperation with global Open RAN technology companies on the Pangyo 5G Testbed Center. KT, the host of the event, was in charge of setting up the virtualized Open RAN base station and testing end-to-end performance. DOCOMO and Fujitsu were responsible for testing interoperability using virtualized Open RAN Central unit (CU) and DU equipment. SOLiD and ETRI handled testing interoperability and standard conformance using Open RAN Radio Unit (RU) equipment, respectively. Keysight was in charge of diagnosis monitoring and test automation solutions.Prior to PlugFest, KT, DOCOMO, Fujitsu and SOLiD successfully conducted a multi-vendor interoperability test using virtualized Open RAN CU/DU and Open RAN RU. The virtualized Open RAN CU and DU were developed as part of the OREX (1) project promoted by DOCOMO and other partners including Fujitsu.KT will actively contribute to expanding the domestic Open RAN ecosystem by participating in the Open RAN Industry Alliance (ORIA) (2), which is public-private cooperative organization in South Korea.Going forward, KT, DOCOMO, Fujitsu and SOLiD plan to expand their collaboration towards the 5G Open RAN ecosystem to promote the introduction of a virtualized Open RAN and RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) to optimize management of radio resources and automated operations.(1) OREX is an Open RAN service brand by NTT DOCOMO and multiplex global partners.(2) Open RAN Industry Alliance is public-private cooperative organization to expand South Korea's Open RAN ecosystem. It has been established with the goal of developing Open RAN technology and supporting standardization trough cooperation between participating companies.About KT CorporationKT Corporation, as a digital platform business that is operated based on AI, Big Data, and Cloud (ABC), we provide advanced information and communications technology (ICT) services based on convergence between cutting-edge IoT technology and business sectors. KT Corporation is committed to leading the way as a business specializing in digital technology that will revolutionize our future way of life by creating social and economic public value and achieving balanced growth in the communications and platform business. https://corp.kt.com/eng/About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 86 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. www.docomo.ne.jp/english/.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.