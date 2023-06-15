Optoma Corporation: A Slew of Product Design Awards Affirm Optoma's Green Promise Initiative

ML1080, the world's most compact portable RGB triple laser projector, wins 2023 iF Design, Red Dot Design, and Green Good DesignSustainability awards

TAIPEI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, the No. 1 4K UHD and DLP® brand worldwide[1] and a leading visual solutions provider, today announces that the Optoma ML1080 portable RGB triple laser projector [2] has been honoured with three of the world's most prestigious design awards - the 2023 iF Design, Red Dot Design, and Green Good Design Sustainability awards. The awards are a notable affirmation of Optoma's Green Promise initiative, a program that promotes the design and development of sustainable products and solutions, as well as its effort towards sustainable business operations as embodied in its recent attainment of ISO® 14067 and 14001 certifications.

"It is a great honour to be recognized by institutions such as the Chicago Athenaeum, European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, iF International Forum Design, and Red Dot, all internationally renowned organisations dedicated to celebrating design, innovation, and sustainability," said SY Chen, CEO of Optoma. "Following World Environmental Day earlier this month and this award recognition, we want to reaffirm our commitment to designing eco-friendlier products and operating our business sustainably, whether through waste and carbon emission reduction or improved energy efficiency, because we want to ensure that we leave our next generations with a healthier planet and brighter future."

The Optoma Green Promise - Brilliant Products for a Brighter Future

Optoma's Green Promise initiative states its commitment to sustainability by minimizing the impact of its products via four key areas - Energy efficiency, Materials, Logistics, and Packaging. The promise is fully embodied in the Optoma ML1080 portable RGB triple laser projector. Featuring the latest laser projection technology, the ML1080 is more environmentally friendly compared to mainstream lamp-based equivalents. This is due to improved energy efficiency of up to 58%[3] and longer lifespans of laser light sources. The projector's chassis is made with up to 50% PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) resin plastics to minimize landfill waste and reduce carbon emissions. What's more, it weighs less than 1kg, which offers convenience for ultra-portability and also facilitates more efficient logistics. Also, the projector's surfaces are treated via nanoimprint lithography technology, a more sustainable process that utilizes less water.

Optoma's Commitment to ESG - A Brighter Future Together

Optoma's Green Promise is a key component within its wider commitment to ESG, which among other activities includes the qualification of important ISO certifications. Optoma recently received the ISO 14067 certification, a rigorous international standard that guides organisations in evaluating the reduction and replacement of product raw materials, establishing carbon footprint management systems, and calculating the carbon footprint of products. In addition, Optoma is also ISO 14001 certified, a standard that provides a comprehensive framework for establishing an effective environmental management system, a critical tool for achieving sustainable business operations.

About iF Design Awards

This year, the iF Design Awards attracted 10,544 entries from 56 participating nations and highlighted an array of outstanding achievements in the field of design. A total of 133 design experts from 20 different countries gathered to judge the 3,572 projects that had made it to the shortlist after a digital preliminary round. All entries are evaluated based on five key criteria - Idea, Form, Function, Differentiation, and Impact.

About Red Dot Design Awards

The Red Dot Design Award is a world-class design competition that has 68 years of history. Entries from 60 countries and regions were submitted for the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023, which was judged by a panel of recognized design specialists from around the world based on aspects such as - Aesthetic Appeal, Functionality, Innovation, and Responsibility.

About Green Good Design Sustainability Awards

The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and the Chicago Athenaeum: jointly host the Green Good Design Sustainability Awards. The award program's goal is to bestow recognition to those outstanding individuals, companies, organizations, governments, and institutions that demonstrate exceptional thinking and inspire greater progress toward sustainability.

The ML1080 is currently on display at Infocomm 2023 and has been awarded an 'InfoComm Best of Show' by ProjectorCentral. Visit Optoma's booth to view an engaging demonstration.

When: June 14-16, 2023

Where: Orange County Convention Centre, Orlando, FL, USA

Booth # 2043

About Optoma

Established in 2000 and based in the UK, Optoma is a visual solutions provider that serves enterprise, education, consumer, retail, and large-venue markets. Its products combine superior image processing technologies with exceptional engineering and innovation to deliver stunning crystal-clear images with ultimate reliability. In addition to a full line-up of projectors, including 4K UHD, Portable, and Laser, Optoma also offers Interactive Flat Panel Displays, Professional Displays, AIO LED displays, and Large Venue projectors. Powered by OSS Optoma Solution Suite and OMS display management solution, they provide customers and users with innovative ways to connect, share and collaborate. Optoma has regional headquarters in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Learn more at www.optoma.com

