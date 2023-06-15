Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim acquires Minerales y Agregados, expanding Solutions & Products in Latin America



15.06.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Advanced mortars and adhesive leader expands product offering in the region

First Holcim operation in high-growth Guatemalan market

Accelerates Holcim's growth in Solutions & Products to reach 30% of Group net sales by 2025 Holcim announces the acquisition of Minerales y Agregados, a leader in advanced mortars and adhesives in Guatemala. Minerales y Agregados represents Holcim's first production facility in Guatemala, while expanding the region's Solutions & Products range with a new line of business. Holcim expects to deliver synergies by expanding the supply of Minerales y Agregados from its plants in Metapán, El Salvador, as well as by expanding the advanced mortars and adhesives offer from the Disensa retail network. Oliver Osswald, Region Head Latin America: "With Minerales y Agregados, we continue to grow our geographic footprint while broadening our range of advanced building solutions. The construction sector in Guatemala is highly specialized, demanding world-class solutions. Minerales y Agregados is a perfect addition to help us meet those needs. We look forward to welcoming the employees of Minerales y Agregados into the Holcim family and opening our next era of growth together." Minerales y Agregados was founded in 2014 by the Coronado family. It has one production plant in Guatemala. In addition to dry mortars, the company also sells other solutions to both the construction and agriculture industry. With this acquisition Holcim is advancing its "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth", aiming to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive segments of construction, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 29.2 billion in 2022. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

