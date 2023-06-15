AUBAY JOINS THE EURONEXT TECH LEADERS INDEX

AUBAY is delighted to announce that it has been selected by Euronext to join the Euronext Tech Leaders index, which is dedicated to leading and high-growth tech companies.

The Euronext Tech Leaders segment encompasses more than 100 high-growth European companies, including market leaders, with a minimum capitalisation of €300 million.

By joining this index, the Group is boosting its visibility with international investors. This milestone rewards the Group's impressive growth trajectory which set out on an upward trend 25 years ago and which is demonstrated through:

Average organic growth exceeding 8% over the past five years;

Operational presence in 7 European countries;

A workforce composed of almost 8,000 employees, covering the entire spectrum of technological challenges encountered in the modern day;

A unique client portfolio composed exclusively of big European accounts;

One of the highest margins in its sector and an incredibly sound balance sheet.

About AUBAY

Aubay is a Digital Service Enterprise. Aubay works with the leading actors in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Industry, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. The company has 7,939 employees located across seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom). In 2022, Aubay generated €513.5 million in revenue.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters: AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

