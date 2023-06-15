Anzeige
WKN: 915268 | ISIN: FR0000063737 | Ticker-Symbol: BAQ
Frankfurt
15.06.23
08:07 Uhr
47,450 Euro
-0,150
-0,32 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUBAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUBAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,15048,25009:24
15.06.2023 | 07:53
AUBAY JOINS THE EURONEXT TECH LEADERS INDEX

AUBAY is delighted to announce that it has been selected by Euronext to join the Euronext Tech Leaders index, which is dedicated to leading and high-growth tech companies.

The Euronext Tech Leaders segment encompasses more than 100 high-growth European companies, including market leaders, with a minimum capitalisation of €300 million.

By joining this index, the Group is boosting its visibility with international investors. This milestone rewards the Group's impressive growth trajectory which set out on an upward trend 25 years ago and which is demonstrated through:

  • Average organic growth exceeding 8% over the past five years;
  • Operational presence in 7 European countries;
  • A workforce composed of almost 8,000 employees, covering the entire spectrum of technological challenges encountered in the modern day;
  • A unique client portfolio composed exclusively of big European accounts;
  • One of the highest margins in its sector and an incredibly sound balance sheet.

About AUBAY

Aubay is a Digital Service Enterprise. Aubay works with the leading actors in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Industry, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. The company has 7,939 employees located across seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom). In 2022, Aubay generated €513.5 million in revenue.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters: AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Amaury Dugast - Actus Finance - Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lJhqkpdvlZnKmm1ylZtlnGmUbJplmmPFmGSYm5ZrlpmVmmljnG9qapmWZnFhmWhs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80436-communique-aubay-joins-the-euronext-tech-leaders-index-uk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
