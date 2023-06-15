Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T985 | ISIN: GB00B94QM994 | Ticker-Symbol: 1V9
Stuttgart
15.06.23
08:03 Uhr
6,550 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2023 | 08:10
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces 2023 AGM Results and PDMR Dealing Notification

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED


Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Hannah Crocker
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces 2023 AGM Resultsand PDMR Dealing Notification

Guernsey, 15 June 2023 - Eurocastle Investment Limitedunder Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

In addition, the Company will today issue 1,000 ordinary shares to each of its three independent directors as part of their in-place compensation arrangements. By reference to its obligations under Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014, the Company is making public the following details of those dealings in its shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

Name of the PDMRFinancial InstrumentNature of TransactionDate and place of transactionVolume and price of transaction
Dr. Simon John ThorntonOrdinary SharesAcquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements15 June 2023, Guernsey1,000 shares
Nil consideration
Mrs. Claire Elizabeth Ann WhittetOrdinary SharesAcquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements15 June 2023, Guernsey1,000 shares
Nil consideration
Mr. Jason de Beauvoir SherwillOrdinary SharesAcquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements15 June 2023, Guernsey1,000 shares
Nil consideration

Following this issuance, the total number of Ordinary Shares of the Company in issue is 998,555.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity and is currently in the early stages of pursuing its new strategy by initially focusing on opportunistic real estate in Greece with a plan to expand across Southern Europe. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.