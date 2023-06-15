Das Instrument NK4L LU1829218319 MUL-LYX.EO F.R.N.UETF ACC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.06.2023The instrument NK4L LU1829218319 MUL-LYX.EO F.R.N.UETF ACC ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2023Das Instrument HA5 KYG2118N1079 CHIN.HARMON.AUTO HL.HD-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.06.2023The instrument HA5 KYG2118N1079 CHIN.HARMON.AUTO HL.HD-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2023Das Instrument UFG ES0118900010 FERROVIAL S.A.INH. EO-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.06.2023The instrument UFG ES0118900010 FERROVIAL S.A.INH. EO-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2023Das Instrument GEY CH0114405324 GARMIN LTD NAM.SF 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.06.2023The instrument GEY CH0114405324 GARMIN LTD NAM.SF 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2023Das Instrument 33A SE0009997331 OMNICAR HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.06.2023The instrument 33A SE0009997331 OMNICAR HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2023Das Instrument 6UF CA64051V4029 NEONMIND BIOSCIENCES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.06.2023The instrument 6UF CA64051V4029 NEONMIND BIOSCIENCES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2023Das Instrument N4SA NL0015000K93 EUROCOMM.PR. CERT.10EO 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2023The instrument N4SA NL0015000K93 EUROCOMM.PR. CERT.10EO 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.06.2023Das Instrument FQ0 NO0011157232 PETRONOR E+P ASA NK 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2023The instrument FQ0 NO0011157232 PETRONOR E+P ASA NK 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.06.2023Das Instrument 3LUA DK0061540341 GREEN HYDROGEN SYST. DK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2023The instrument 3LUA DK0061540341 GREEN HYDROGEN SYST. DK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.06.2023Das Instrument 3GW AU0000067092 GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.06.2023The instrument 3GW AU0000067092 GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2023Das Instrument 4EV CA28617B1013 ELECTROVAYA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.06.2023The instrument 4EV CA28617B1013 ELECTROVAYA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2023Das Instrument LNLB KYG5496K1242 LI NING CO.LTD NEW HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.06.2023The instrument LNLB KYG5496K1242 LI NING CO.LTD NEW HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2023