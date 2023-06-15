Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
WKN: A0M0Z9 | ISIN: KYG5496K1242 | Ticker-Symbol: LNLB
Tradegate
15.06.23
09:18 Uhr
5,914 Euro
+0,450
+8,24 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LI NING CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LI NING CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8025,92009:32
5,8005,92209:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA HARMONY AUTO
CHINA HARMONY AUTO HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA HARMONY AUTO HOLDING LTD0,108-4,42 %
ELECTROVAYA INC0,680+2,10 %
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV21,200-5,27 %
FERROVIAL SA28,630-0,76 %
GARMIN LTD99,00+0,76 %
GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED0,0010,00 %
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S2,210-34,52 %
LANCASTER RESOURCES INC0,0010,00 %
LI NING CO LTD5,914+8,24 %
OMNICAR HOLDING AB0,005-13,33 %
PETRONOR E&P ASA0,0570,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.