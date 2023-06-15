India has retained its crown as the most promising market for solar investment, according to the latest edition of Ernst & Young's Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI).From pv magazine India London-based Ernst & Young has once again crowned India as the most attractive destination for PV investment, followed by China and the United States. Germany, Australia, Israel, France, Egypt, Spain, and Brazil, rounded out EY's top 10 nations for PV investment, in that order. For overall renewables investment, the United States retained the top position. It had almost 360 GW of solar and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...