Enterprise-grade telephony services to complement the Microsoft Teams collaboration platform

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers' industries, has announced the enhancement of its RainbowTM by Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise communications and collaboration platform with the introduction of the RainbowTM Telephony for Microsoft Teams connector designed to interface with Microsoft Teams.

The connector enables the use of existing telephony systems on any device (such as desktop, mobile and tablet), software and environment in a seamless manner with, for example, status of presence synchronisation, a single phone number, SSO and 3-party conferences. Advanced features like call management, conferencing and call barring facilitate reliable and efficient communications with customers, partners and suppliers.

Rainbow Telephony for Microsoft Teams complements Microsoft Teams services with enterprise-grade telephony services that enable users to centralise all communications on a single platform, enhancing teamwork and project coordination efficiency. The connector links existing telephony devices to cloud collaboration tools to deliver optimal connectivity for enterprise users worldwide.

Status synchronisation between Microsoft Teams and Rainbow ensures users are no longer disturbed during team meetings or calls as presence status is automatically updated between Microsoft Teams calls and phone calls.

With a single number, users can be reached at any time and on any device (desktop, smartphone, tablet, etc.). The connector also ensures this number displays on devices when users make outgoing calls.

There is no need for additional investment, deployment or user training, as enterprises can connect their existing PABX, on-site or in the cloud, to Microsoft Teams and enjoy professional telephony and collaboration with Rainbow Telephony for Microsoft Teams. The solution is also an effective way to enable a future transition to cloud telephony without services disruption.

The connector complementsRainbow, an enterprise-grade, cloud communications platform, 100% developed in Europe, with services delivered from secure data centres across the globe.

"We are delighted to introduce enterprise-grade telephony capabilities to Microsoft Teams users around the world. At Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, we prioritise seamless integration and embed ease-of-use in every aspect of our Rainbow platform," says Moussa Zaghdoud, Executive Vice President, Cloud Communications Business Division. "We pride ourselves in delivering exceptional products and services that cater to our customers' evolving needs. Rainbow Telephony for Microsoft Teams is an example of how the Rainbow platform incorporates the most advanced telephony functionality enhancing each customer's unique ecosystem and ensuring optimised productivity."

Rainbow is a secure ISO 27001 compliant solution designed with product security features to prevent and detect security threats.

