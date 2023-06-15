Anzeige
Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Aker Carbon Capture joins Euronext Tech Leaders

OSLO, Norway, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has been selected to join the Euronext Tech Leader initiative, which is composed of 100+ high-growth and leading technology-centric companies, each meeting a specific set of criteria to qualify. It complements Euronext's existing Tech offer and aims to strengthen the European Tech sector and be a catalyst for the next generation of Tech leaders.

"Aker Carbon Capture is proud to be part of Euronext Tech Leaders, the new initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies. Our unique carbon capture technology, modular products and solutions continue to position us well in the fast-growing carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) market. This is an appreciated recognition of our relentless efforts to help decarbonize a wide range of industries and energy solutions", said David Phillips, Head of UK and Investor Relations at Aker Carbon Capture.

Euronext's rich Tech ecosystem brings together 700+ Tech companies listed on Euronext markets with 660+ alumni of its pre-IPO programmes and a large international investor base financing all growth profiles of Tech companies.

Media contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.com

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/i/aker-carbon-capture,c3190358

Aker Carbon Capture

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-joins-euronext-tech-leaders-301851745.html

