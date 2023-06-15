Cantourage UK Reinforces Influential Status in UK's Medical Cannabis Market, by Announcing New Partnership with Premier Craft Canadian Cultivator, LOT420

LONDON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantourage UK, the London based subsidiary of publicly listed Cantourage Group SE, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with LOT420, a highly regarded cultivator of medical cannabis based in Montreal, Canada. This collaboration aims to set a new bar for quality, consistency, and continuity in patient care within the UK medical cannabis market.

LOT420 is a licensed cannabis producer with a total area of approximately 2,000 m², a team of over 30 experienced cannabis growers are dedicated to cultivating select cannabis strains. Through years of experience and optimisation, the company has developed proven methods that consistently deliver high-quality products. Patients in the UK will now have access to internationally recognised, craft-cultivated genetics, promoting a shift towards legally obtained, high-quality medical cannabis, providing patients a trusted legal option, without jeopardising their livelihoods.

Gabriel Newman, Co-Founder & CEO of Cantourage UK, commented: "In a dynamic market that continually calls for higher standards and patient-centric approaches, our partnership with LOT 420 signifies our commitment to patients who are seeking relief from their persistent ailments. Through collaboration with experienced cultivators like LOT 420, we strengthen our resolve to deliver accessible, top-tier medical cannabis products. The launch of LOT 420's product range in Germany has received a resounding reception from patients and we are delighted to announce that the first of many upcoming varieties are available to UK patients".

"With the help of our partners at Cantourage, LOT420 has been able to establish itself within the German medical market as one of the premium producers offering high-quality medicine," saidStefan Macdonald, CEO of LOT420. "We are excited to announce that as of today, via Cantourage, medical patients in the UK will be able to be prescribed LOT420's premium cannabis flowers for their treatment."

Leveraging this exceptional product and their deep-rooted commitment to top-tier standards, Cantourage Group SE is manufacturing and distributing LOT420's non-irradiated medical cannabis across Europe and now, in the UK.

About Cantourage UK

Cantourage UK is a joint venture established in January 2021 between Cantourage Group SE, a publicly listed European cannabis company, and NICE Partners, a London-based firm founded in 2019 by Benjy Cuby, Gabriel Newman, Joshua Cuby and Niall Ivers. Cantourage UK is committed to meeting the needs of patients across the UK by importing high-quality medical cannabis products from around the world.

About LOT420

LOT420 is a licensed cannabis producer located Montreal, Canada. With their individual expertise for each phase of cultivation, the growers focus with great passion on the cultivation of selected cannabis varieties. The conviction to work in the service of nature, highest care as well as the self-declared company goal to offer only the best products on the market are at the core of their actions. Methods that have been improved over the years and constant process optimisations also ensure the consistently high quality of the products.

