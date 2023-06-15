The European Solar Test Installation (ESTI) has confirmed the results of Longi's new perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell. It is currently the second-highest efficiency record in the world for a perovskite/silicon tandem cell.Longi's R&D team has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 33.5% for a perovskite-silicon solar cell. The China-based module manufacturer made the announcement during Intersolar Europe this week in Munich, Germany. "Improving cell conversion efficiency and reducing the cost of electricity remain the perpetual theme driving the development of the photovoltaic industry," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...