CubicPV says it plans to establish 10 GW of conventional mono wafer manufacturing capacity in the United States, driven by incentives in the US Inflation Reduction Act. The wafers could fill a void in the domestic supply chain and create 1,500 new direct jobs.From pv magazine USA US-based CubicPV has secured new firm equity commitments in excess of $100 million dollars to support its US factory plans and tandem solar product roadmap. The first $33 million will be released immediately. The second tranche investment is tied to specific project milestones. The capital was committed by shareholders, ...

