Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced the release of its Global Employee Benefits solution, bringing together innovative technology and employee-centric services to remove the complexities of managing benefits and rewards programmes, and provide valuable insights that enable organisations to evolve benefits offerings.

Seamlessly integrated into the Alight Worklife platform and powered by leading global employee benefits and total rewards software partner, Benify, Alight's Global Employee Benefits solution brings together administrative support and customer care, across 100+ countries and in 32 languages to help organisations provide a truly global benefits experience.

"When you include the complexities of managing multiple vendors, languages, and time zones, it's no surprise that global benefits remain a challenge for organisations and their employees," said Jan Pieter, VP of Business Development at Alight. "Alight's Global Employee Benefits solution simplifies the process and enables organisations to provide their employees with benefit offerings in their language of choice and to personalise the process of tailoring their benefits to their individual needs."

Using Alight's Global Employee Benefits solution, multinational organisations can now unify global benefit and rewards programmes into a single platform, automating processes, decreasing administration, and ensuring better data governance and management of costs. The global solution also provides vital intelligence to inform benefits package adoption and enable employers to make more informed, data-based investment decisions about programme offers and costs.

For employees, Alight's Global Employee Benefits solution provides ease of access to a personalised single point of information on their benefit programmes with self-service transactions, such as scheme enrolment, anytime, anywhere, on web or mobile. It also provides fast query resolution through a multi-channel support experience, guiding employees through programme availability and enrolment, helping employees understand the true value of their employment while also increasing programme adoption and utilisation.

"We are really excited to be working with Alight on this programme," said Chris Wakely, EVP of international Sales at Benify. "The combination of best-in-class technology with global wraparound services is truly game changing"

To learn about Alight's Global Employee Benefits please visit www.alight.com/partners/technology-partners/benify

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth, and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalised, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life's big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organisations of all sizes at alight.com.

