Donnerstag, 15.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
WKN: A3C5HV | ISIN: CA75189P1099 | Ticker-Symbol: 3C2
Stuttgart
15.06.23
08:10 Uhr
0,031 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RANCHERO GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RANCHERO GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0310,05911:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.06.2023 | 23:12
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ranchero Gold Corp.: Ranchero Gold Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranchero Gold Corp. ("Ranchero" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RNCH) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on this date, June 14th, 2022, were duly approved, including the appointment of Jesús A. Noriega Lopez, the Interim CEO, as a director of the Company in addition to the incumbent directors.

About Ranchero

Ranchero is a gold exploration and development company currently focused on its 100%-owned Santa Daniela project located in Sonora, Mexico. The Santa Daniela project consist of a large land package in excess of 22,200 hectares within Mexico's Sierra Madre Occidental - a newly emerging gold belt. The Santa Daniela project is also near a number of major gold mining operations in the region. Maiz Azul is the Company's most advanced prospect where exploration efforts are underway.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company:

Jesús Noriega
Interim Chief Executive Officer
+52 1 (662) 437 8520
info@rancherogold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
