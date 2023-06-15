Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA0B | ISIN: SE0005569290 | Ticker-Symbol: PP7
Frankfurt
15.06.23
08:19 Uhr
0,003 Euro
0,000
-6,67 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYPLANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYPLANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.06.2023 | 10:22
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Polyplank AB (328/23)

With effect from June 16, 2023, the subscription rights in Polyplank AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 27, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   POLY TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020358463              
Order book ID:  295191                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 16, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Polyplank AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   POLY BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020358471              
Order book ID:  295192                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.