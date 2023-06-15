Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Polyplank AB (328/23)

With effect from June 16, 2023, the subscription rights in Polyplank AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 27, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: POLY TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020358463 Order book ID: 295191 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 16, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Polyplank AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: POLY BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020358471 Order book ID: 295192 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB