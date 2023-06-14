RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter and nine-month period ended April 30, 2023.

Q3: Summary of Results of Operations

Net product sales were $406,000 and $497,000 for the fiscal third quarters ended April 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease of $91,000 was attributable to decreased sales across our distribution network servicing the food processing industry.

Net loss for the fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2023 was $876,000, compared to $760,000 for the fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2022. Net loss, excluding share-based compensation, for the fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2023 was $812,000, compared to $637,000 for the fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Net loss per share was ($0.01) for the fiscal third quarters ended April 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Nine Months: Summary of Results of Operations

Net product sales were $1,269,000 and $1,409,000 for the nine months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease of $140,000 was attributable to decreased sales across our end user and distribution network.

Net loss for the nine months ended April 30, 2023 was $2,929,000, compared to $2,258,000 for the nine months ended April 30, 2022. Net loss, excluding share-based compensation, for the nine months ended April 30, 2023 was $2,654,000, compared to $1,765,000 for the nine months ended April 30, 2022.

Net loss per share was ($0.03) for the nine months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Business Update

PURE Bioscience continues to build a solid foundation by growing a world-class sales team, rolling out tier-pricing programs which incentivize and reward customers and distributors for using our products, and launching top-notch marketing.

PURE Bioscience's farm-to-fork solutions continue to be the smart choice for micro-mitigation across all segments and industries. We continue to be a trusted name in the industry and are viewed as a proactive solution rather than simply a reactive one. Companies who covet brand protection and have their consumers' safety front of mind are recognizing the value in the routine use of our SDC technology.

Our assisted automation solutions continue to add value, and we are committed to focusing on the development of additional applications. These innovative and advanced applications, combined with our novel SDC chemistry, will support food companies in their quest for adequate food safety measures, labor cost savings, increased line availability, slashed water usage for sanitation, and help minimize their carbon footprint by reducing disposable plastics from current processes.

With the recent addition of new team members and business partners, we are poised to reach a broader customer base and provide more hands-on support as we grow our business. Increasing brand awareness and solutions are paramount to our success. With the guidance of our new leadership team and marketing firm, PURE Bioscience will be releasing additional marketing videos, literature, and tradeshow materials. As our brand awareness and solutions continue to expand, our leadership has received invitations to attend and speak at various key industry events as subject matter experts and solution providers to the food industry.

Robert Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer, said, "PURE's performance in FYQ3 and YTD, are reflective of the markets we are not servicing to their full potential. Additionally, one of our key distributors has experienced a major downturn in their respective business, negatively impacting PURE. One bright spot is our food division sales have shown a positive increase that has absorbed most of the losses associated with this distributor. With that said, we still must do a much better job. In FYQ3, we established a new 'Sales and Marketing Program' focusing on our current customers along with an emphasis on growing new business. This program is being led by Tim Steffensmeier, VP Food Division, Tyler Mattson, VP Key Accounts / Technology, and Tucker Reigner, VP Channel Sales and Marketing. PURE has hired additional industry sales professionals to better serve our current markets and expand into additional markets. We are committed to monitoring these efforts and will adapt as necessary. Our objective is to understand the challenges the industry and our customers are facing from a food safety and environmental perspective and then support them using PURE's innovative SDC solutions and application methods. This new approach has led to several trials, as well as the purchase of application equipment to treat various food plants using our SDC technology. Our new additional sales professionals, along with further distributor support, should help us improve service to our current customer base and reach out to additional markets," concluded Bartlett.

About PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURE is focused on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products primarily in the food safety arena. We provide solutions to combat the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control. Our technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and our initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, better known as SDC. This is a broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent, and formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity and mitigation of bacterial resistance. PURE is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California (San Bernardino metropolitan area). Additional information on PURE is available at www.purebio.com.

Forward-looking Statements: Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release, including quotes from management, concerning the Company's expectations, plans, business outlook, future performance, future potential revenues, expected results of the Company's marketing efforts, the execution of contracts under negotiation and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's failure to implement or otherwise achieve the benefits of its proposed business initiatives and plans; economic and other disruptions resulting from COVID-19; acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, including the Company's ability to convert successful evaluations and tests for PURE Control and PURE Hard Surface into customer orders and customers continuing to place product orders as expected and to expand their use of the Company's products; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with its partners and other counterparties; the Company's ability to generate sufficient revenues and reduce its operating expenses in order to reach profitability; the Company's ability to raise the funding required to support its continued operations and the implementation of its business plan; the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive required regulatory approvals for such products, including the required data and regulatory approvals required to use its SDC-based technology as a direct food contact processing aid in raw meat processing and to expand its use in OLR poultry processing; competitive factors, including customer acceptance of the Company's SDC-based products that are typically more expensive than existing treatment chemicals; dependence upon third-party vendors, including to manufacture its products; and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including its Form 10-Q for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2022, Form 10-Q for the fiscal second quarter ended January 31, 2023, and Form 10-Q for the fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2023. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

PURE Bioscience, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets April 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 781,000 $ 3,391,000 Accounts receivable 188,000 201,000 Inventories, net 149,000 179,000 Restricted cash 75,000 75,000 Prepaid expenses 37,000 18,000 Total current assets 1,230,000 3,864,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 594,000 620,000 Total assets $ 1,824,000 $ 4,484,000 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 432,000 $ 488,000 Accrued liabilities 137,000 87,000 Total current liabilities 569,000 575,000 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized, 111,356,473 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2023 and at July 31, 2022 1,114,000 1,114,000 Additional paid-in capital 132,354,000 132,079,000 Accumulated deficit (132,213,000 ) (129,284,000 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,255,000 3,909,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,824,000 $ 4,484,000

PURE Bioscience, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net product sales $ 1,269,000 $ 1,409,000 $ 406,000 $ 497,000 Royalty revenue 6,000 32,000 1,000 27,000 Total revenue 1,275,000 1,441,000 407,000 524,000 Cost of goods sold 625,000 553,000 211,000 199,000 Gross profit 650,000 888,000 196,000 325,000 Operating costs and expenses Selling, general and administrative 3,342,000 3,127,000 997,000 977,000 Research and development 227,000 255,000 74,000 107,000 Total operating costs and expenses 3,569,000 3,382,000 1,071,000 1,084,000 Loss from operations (2,919,000 ) (2,494,000 ) (875,000 ) (759,000 ) Other income (expense) Gain on extinguishment of indebtedness, net - 239,000 - - Other income (expense), net (4,000 ) - 1,000 Interest expense, net (6,000 ) (3,000 ) (2,000 ) (1,000 ) Total other income (expense) (10,000 ) 236,000 (1,000 ) (1,000 ) Net loss $ (2,929,000 ) $ (2,258,000 ) $ (876,000 ) $ (760,000 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 111,356,473 87,741,639 111,356,473 87,925,388

PURE Bioscience, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended April 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 Common Stock Additional

Paid-In Accumulated Total

Stockholders' Common Stock Additional

Paid-In Accumulated Total

Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balances at beginning of period 111,356,473 $ 1,114,000 $ 132,079,000 $ (129,284,000 ) $ 3,909,000 87,223,141 $ 873,000 $ 128,253,000 $ (125,793,000 ) $ 3,333,000 Share-based compensation expense - stock options - - 213,000 - 213,000 - - 431,000 - 431,000 Share-based compensation expense - restricted stock units - - 62,000 - 62,000 - - 62,000 - 62,000 Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units - - - - - 800,000 8,000 (8,000 ) - - Net loss - - - (2,929,000 ) (2,929,000 ) - - - (2,258,000 ) (2,258,000 ) Balances at end of period (Unaudited) 111,356,473 $ 1,114,000 $ 132,354,000 $ (132,213,000 ) $ 1,255,000 88,023,141 $ 881,000 $ 128,738,000 $ (128,051,000 ) $ 1,568,000

Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 Common Stock Additional

Paid-In Accumulated Total

Stockholders' Common Stock Additional

Paid-In Accumulated Total

Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balances at beginning of period (Unaudited) 111,356,473 $ 1,114,000 $ 132,290,000 $ (131,337,000 ) $ 2,067,000 87,873,141 $ 879,000 $ 128,617,000 $ (127,291,000 ) $ 2,205,000 Share-based compensation expense - stock options - - 44,000 - 44,000 - - 103,000 - 103,000 Share-based compensation expense - restricted stock units - - 20,000 - 20,000 - - 20,000 - 20,000 Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units - - - - - 150,000 2,000 (2,000 ) - - Net loss - - - (876,000 ) (876,000 ) - - - (760,000 ) (760,000 ) Balances at end of period (Unaudited) 111,356,473 $ 1,114,000 $ 132,354,000 $ (132,213,000 ) $ 1,255,000 88,023,141 $ 881,000 $ 128,738,000 $ (128,051,000 ) $ 1,568,000

PURE Bioscience, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss $ (2,929,000 ) $ (2,258,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation 275,000 493,000 Depreciation and amortization 102,000 162,000 Reserve for inventory obsolescence 40,000 - Gain on extinguishment of indebtedness - (239,000 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 13,000 170,000 Inventories (10,000 ) 31,000 Prepaid expenses (19,000 ) 7,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,000 ) (181,000 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,534,000 ) (1,815,000 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (76,000 ) (64,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (76,000 ) (64,000 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,610,000 ) (1,879,000 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,466,000 2,465,000 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 856,000 $ 586,000 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 781,000 $ 511,000 Restricted cash $ 75,000 $ 75,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 856,000 $ 586,000 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for taxes $ 5,000 $ -

