Fluence Technologies, the only provider of purpose-built financial consolidation, close, and reporting software for high-growth businesses, and Deloitte Belgium, the largest organisation in the field of audit, accounting, legal and tax advice, consulting, financial advisory services and risk advisory services, today announce a strategic partnership designed to deliver modern, scalable technology and services solutions to the Office of Finance.

Fluence Technologies' financial close, consolidation, and report management platform delivers an enterprise-grade, out-of-the-box solution for modern, high-growth companies. Truly cloud-based and finance-owned, Fluence's no-code approach means accelerated time to value and immediate adoption. Fluence Technologies puts control in the hands of finance and accounting teams so they can close faster, report with confidence, and do more with less.

"The partnership leverages the complementary strengths of both parties and will drive innovation in the Office of Finance across high-growth organisations," said Fluence CEO, Michael Morrison. "The powerful combination of Fluence's modern, finance-owned technology and the deep functional and technical expertise of the Deloitte team will accelerate finance transformation across the financial close including account reconciliation, close management, financial consolidation, disclosure management, narrative reporting, and planning and forecasting."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Fluence to deliver modern technology solutions to finance teams across Europe," said Michiel van den Nieuwenhuijzen, Partner at Deloitte Belgium. "The speed-to-value of the Fluence close-to-disclose solution gives Deloitte clients a competitive edge."

The partnership reflects the shared vision and values of customer-centricity, innovation, quality, integrity and collaboration.

About Fluence

Fluence Technologies puts control in the hands of finance and accounting teams so they can close faster, report with confidence, and do more with less. Only the Fluence financial close, consolidation, and report management platform delivers an enterprise-grade, out-of-the-box solution for modern, high-growth companies. Truly cloud-based and finance-owned, Fluence's no-code approach means accelerated time to value and immediate adoption. Welcome to Fluence where we close early.

About Deloitte Belgium

With more than 6,000 employees in 11 offices in Belgium, Deloitte is the largest organisation in the field of audit, accounting, legal and tax advice, consulting, financial advisory services and risk advisory services.

Our services are aimed at the largest national and international companies as well as at SMEs, the public sector and non-profit organisations. Deloitte Belgium is an independent and autonomous organisation and a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. For the financial year 2022, a turnover of €704 million was realised.

Deloitte Belgium BV is the Belgian affiliate of Deloitte NSE LLP, a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited that focuses on the highest quality in delivering professional services and advice. Its services are based on a global strategy covering more than 150 countries. To this end, the expertise of over 415.000 professionals is available in all continents. For the financial year 2022, the turnover was more than 59.3 billion US dollars.

Deloitte refers to a Deloitte member firm, one or more associated companies, or Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, which is a private limited liability company in the UK ("DTTL"). DTTL and its member firms are each legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also known as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please visit http://www.deloitte.com/about for a more detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms.

