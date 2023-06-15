Engie, Eku Energy, and Fluence have commissioned the Hazelwood big battery, Australia's first large-scale battery project, at the former coal site of a power station in the state of Victoria. The 150 MW battery claims several Australian firsts in its design and operation.From pv magazine Australia French energy giant Engie and Eku Energy, the battery storage platform of Macquarie Group, have commissioned Australia's first big battery in Victoria's Latrobe Valley. The 150 MW/150 MWh battery has been developed and funded through their joint efforts, marking a significant milestone as it operates ...

