Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Doug Engdahl to its board of directors.

Mr. Engdahl is a professional geologist and the President & CEO of Axiom Group. He received his B.Sc. from the University of Saskatchewan in Geological Sciences and a Citation Program in Applied Geostatistics with Clayton Deutsch from the University of Alberta. He is a Professional Geoscientist registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS) and Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia.

Mr. Engdahl has over 20 years of experience managing various companies with over 15 years of geological experience in both junior and major exploration and mining sectors across North America and in Africa. His extensive mineral exploration experience has been focused on data compilation and interpretation, drill target generation and drill program management, as well as resource and mine modeling with focus on structural geology and resource calculations. He is also a certified practicing member of the Saskatchewan Mine Rescue program. Outside of the geological world he has 7 years as a Gold Seal Volunteer Firefighter and First Responder with the Warman Fire Department.

Desert Gold's CEO, Jared Scharf, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Engdahl to our board as an independent director. Doug's technical background, work history in Africa and considerable capital markets experience are welcome additions to our board's existing skillset and composition. I look forward to working alongside Mr. Engdahl to advance the development of our Senegal Mali Shear Zone Project."

In connection with his appointment and pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, Desert Gold issued 600,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Engdahl exercisable at CAD $0.07 and carry a 5 year term from the date of issuance.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which controls the 440 km2 SMSZ Project in Western Mali containing Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.47 million tonnes grading 1.14 g/t gold totaling 310,300 ounces and Inferred Mineral Resources of 20.7 million tonnes grading 1.16 g/t gold totaling 769,200 ounces. For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca





