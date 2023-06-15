Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
15.06.2023 | 12:02
2-10 Home Buyers Warranty: 2-10 HBW Structural Warranty Now Covers 1 in 5 New Construction Homes in the United States

Industry Leader Continues to Lead the Third-Party Structural Warranty Industry

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty continues to lead the third-party structural warranty industry and now covers 1 in 5 new homes in the U.S.

"This milestone shows builders, homeowners and competitors what true excellence looks like and why 2-10 HBW is the best in the game," said Ryan O'Hara, CEO of 2-10 HBW. "No one is more trusted or more successful than 2-10 HBW in offering structural warranty administration, and we'll continue to demonstrate our success in improving the quality of housing and the experience of homeownership."

For more than 40 years, 2-10 HBW has offered builders unparalleled risk mitigation products and services. 2-10 HBW continues to develop industry-leading solutions for builders, including Front Line Warranty Service, which provides exceptional post-closing customer support to builders, which has never been more important.

"We're proud to take the products and services builders have always loved and make them even better, and we thank our builder members for entrusting us to do so," said Kevin Miller, 2-10 HBW Senior Vice President of Operations. "As the industry-leading provider of structural warranty products and administration services, we continue to passionately innovate and develop new ways for builders to protect their profits, promote their quality and plan for a successful future by controlling what's behind them."

2-10 HBW offers structural warranty administration and risk mitigation strategies to a wide range of industries, including single-family residential, multifamily residential, build to rent and light commercial. To join the upper echelons of building success as a 2-10 Builder Member, visit 2-10.com/builder today.

About 2-10 HBW

2-10 HBW covers 1 in 5 new homes in the U.S. with the industry's leading structural warranty, and offers systems and appliances coverage for new and existing homes. Founded and based in Denver, 2-10 HBW has covered over 6 million homes with its complete line of warranties, service contracts and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 HBW has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 HBW continues to partner with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10 HBW, please visit 2-10.com.

Contact Information

Marc Jacocks
Director of Marketing, B2B
mjacocks@2-10.com
720-747-6008

SOURCE: 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761155/2-10-HBW-Structural-Warranty-Now-Covers-1-in-5-New-Construction-Homes-in-the-United-States

