Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") announces election results of its 2023 annual general meeting held on June 14, 2023 ("2023 AGM"), representing its fiscal year ended 2022.

Bonterra is pleased to announce that shareholders have approved all matters voted on at the 2023 AGM, including: (i) to set the number of Directors at six (6); (ii) to re-elect Messrs. Cesar Gonzalez, Marc-André Pelletier, Normand Champigny, Matthew Happyjack, Akiba Leisman and Peter O'Malley as Directors; (iii) to appoint the Crowe MacKay LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; and (iv) to consider and, if deemed advisable, adopt with or without variation, an ordinary resolution to approve the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

Details in respect of such matters were provided in the Company's management information circular dated May 4, 2023. A total of 93,352,776 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 74% of the common shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

Results from the vote are presented in the table below:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/170003_bonterratable1.jpg

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company to deliver shareholder value.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Marc-André Pelletier, President & CEO

ir@btrgold.com

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9

819-279-9304 | Website: www.btrgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on Bonterra's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to Bonterra's exploration and development plans and placing the Bachelor-Moroy deposit under long-term care and maintenance. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information includes namely information with respect to the planned exploration programs and the potential growth in mineral resources. Exploration results that include drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit and such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics, and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. The potential quantities and grades of drilling targets are conceptual in nature and, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets being delineated as mineral resources. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Bonterra's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political, and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labour relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170003