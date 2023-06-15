Mountain View, Calif, Amsterdam, June 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, further strengthened its compliance in the EU region, through data centers hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN). These are aimed at enhancing the protection of personal data belonging to EU residents and citizens."Whether it be with respect to our core product offerings or compliance with local data regulations, maintaining the highest standards of safety has always been a top priority for us at CleverTap. Coupled with adept on-ground go-to-market teams consisting of sales, customer success, product development and technical support, the local deployment of our platform within the EU will further enhance the CleverTap experience for our European clientele", said Pravin Laghaate, Vice President, Europe CleverTap. "The local deployment serves as a testament to our commitment towards not only delivering strong growth and Return on Investment (ROI) to our customers but simultaneously ensuring their data is safe and compliant", he added.About CleverTapCleverTap is the all-in-one customer engagement platform that helps brands personalize and optimize all consumer touch points to improve user engagement, retention, and lifetime value. It's the only solution built to address the needs of retention and growth teams, with audience analytics, deep-segmentation, multi-channel engagement, product recommendations, and automation in one unified product.The platform is powered by TesseractDB - the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale.CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John's, and Tesco.Backed by leading investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, Accel, and CDPQ the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with presence in San Francisco, New York, Sao Paulo, Bogota, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Jakarta. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.Forward-Looking StatementsSome of the statements in this press release may represent CleverTap's belief in connection with future events and may be forward-looking statements, or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. CleverTap cautions that such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in the actual outcome being absolutely different from the results anticipated by the statements mentioned in the press release.Factors such as the development of general economic conditions affecting our business, future market conditions, our ability to maintain cost advantages, uncertainty with respect to earnings, corporate actions, client concentration, reduced demand, liability or damages in our service contracts, unusual catastrophic loss events, war, political instability, changes in government policies or laws, legal restrictions impacting our business, impact of pandemic, epidemic, any natural calamity and other factors that are naturally beyond our control, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different, from those anticipated by such statements. CleverTap does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated or revised status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will CleverTap and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction.For more information:SONY SHETTYDirector, Public Relations, CleverTap+91 9820900036sony@clevertap.comVISHAAL MUDHOLKARConsultantArchetype+91 9724309069vishaal.mudholkar@archetype.coSource: CleverTapCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.