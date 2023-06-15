The Serbian authorities have launched the nation's first renewable energy auction, with 50 MW of PV and 400 MW of wind power. The projects will be supported through contracts for difference for 15 years.Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has launched an auction to allocate 450 MW of renewable energy capacity. Serbia has allocated 50 MW for solar PV and 400 MW for wind power in its initial renewable energy auctions. The projects will receive support through a 15-year contract for difference. The upcoming auctions have set ceiling prices of €105 ($113.56)/MWh for wind farms over 3 MW and €90/MWh ...

