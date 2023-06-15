Featuring Critical Metals Day on June 20, 2023

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM), an established Canadian exploration and development company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related mining, processing & administration facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia., is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, ("THE Event") at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

Management from EDM Resources Inc. will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties should contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@vidconferences.com to inquire about registering to attend.

Information regarding THE Event including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda can be found here https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/tier-1-mining-conference/

About EDM Resources Inc.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia, Canada.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North is Canada's only tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference and hosted annually in Quebec City, Canada. THE Event is invitation only and is independently sponsored by the Government of Quebec, and financial and mining communities at large. THE Event is designed to specifically facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. THE Event is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through unique Student Sponsorships, She-Co Initiatives, highlighting ESG and equality issues and by providing a platform for some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. The agenda, brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/tier-1-mining-conference/

Interested parties please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com

Joanne Jobin

Principal & Founder

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi

Vice President, Operations

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jchoi@vidconferences.com

Brhett Booker

Associate

VID Media Incorporated

bbooker@vidconferences.com

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube