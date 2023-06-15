Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com and GoLogiq Announce Conference Call to Discuss Asset Purchase

Virtual Event to Detail the Proposed Asset Purchase and Spin-Out

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT, RCRTW) and GoLogiq (OTC:GOLQ) have announced they will host a joint virtual conference call on June 26, 2023, at 5:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. This will serve as a platform to discuss the current state and future plan of GoLogiq, following the announced anticipated asset purchase by Recruiter.com.

Shareholders and other interested parties can register for the conference call here.

Please note, a recorded version of the call will be available after the live session for those unable to attend. For any technical difficulties or questions, please contact investors@recruiter.com.

This call follows the exciting announcement of Recruiter.com's strategic reorganization and its definitive agreement for the purchase of certain GoLogiq assets.

Evan Sohn, Executive Chairman of Recruiter.com, highlights the intent behind the acquisition and restructuring: "We are thrilled to shed light on the groundbreaking plans unfolding at GoLogiq. Our targeted acquisition of GoLogiq's fintech assets sparks new potential and puts into play an unrecognized asset of Recruiter.com - our NASDAQ-listed entity. This strategic maneuver aligns the NASDAQ listing with GoLogiq's fintech operations, while working toward seamlessly transitioning all of Recruiter.com's existing assets and operations to the OTC Markets. This signifies a thrilling turning point, promising an invigorating journey ahead."

The conference call will provide an in-depth review of GoLogiq's current operations, its innovative mobile fintech solutions, and the role it will play within the newly formed entities. The call will also shed light on the future plans and expected trajectory of GoLogiq and Recruiter.com post-acquisition.

"We are excited to share the GoLogiq story with the current RCRT shareholders and introduce them to the executive team at GoLogiq," said Brent Suen, CEO of GoLogiq, "The end result for the existing RCRT shareholders will be ownership in two exciting companies, and we look forward to speaking openly with shareholders on the 26th."

Please visit this conference link for further details and regular updates.

We look forward to connecting with our valued shareholders and partners during this important event.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

No Regulatory Endorsement

INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY THE SEC OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOR HAS ANY AUTHORITY PASSED UPON OR ENDORSED THE MERITS OF THE OFFERING OR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Important Information and Where to Find It

This press release is being made in respect of the proposed asset purchase transaction (the "Purchase") involving Recruiter.com and GoLogiq. Recruiter.com intends to file a proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the special meeting of Recruiter.com shareholders to be held regarding the consideration to be paid in connection with the Purchase and other matters. Recruiter.com will also file other documents regarding the Purchase with the SEC.

Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders of Recruiter.com are urged to carefully read the entire proxy statement, when they become available, and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to these documents, because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction. The documents filed with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

In addition, the documents filed with the SEC may be obtained free of charge from Recruiter.com's website at investors@recruiter.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Recruiter.com and certain of its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders in favor of the approval of the proposals related to the Purchaser. Information regarding Recruiter.com's directors and executive officers and other persons who may be deemed participants in the solicitation may be obtained by reading the proxy statement and other relevant documents filed with the SEC when they become available. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described above.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation, Recruiter.com's and GoLogiq's expectations with respect to the Purchase between Recruiter.com and GoLogiq SPV, or similarly named subsidiary formed for the purpose of holding the contributed fintech assets of GoLogiq, including statements regarding the benefits of the transaction, the anticipated timing of the transaction, the implied valuation of GoLogiq, and the products and services offered by GoLogiq. Words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Recruiter.com's and GoLogiq's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause actual future events to differ materially from the expected results, include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the purchase by Recruiter.com of the assets of GoLogiq SPV (or similarly formed subsidiary to effectuate the transaction) may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of the securities of Recruiter.com, (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction(iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Agreement, (iv) the receipt of an unsolicited offer from another party for an alternative transaction that could interfere with the Purchase, (v) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on GoLogiq's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (vi) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Purchase, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the post-Purchase company to grow and manage growth profitability and retain its key employees, (vii) costs related to the Purchase, (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Recruiter.com and GoLogiq following the announcement of the proposed Purchase, (ix) the ability to maintain the listing of Recruiter.com's securities on Nasdaq, (x) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the Purchase, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (xi) the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which GoLogiq operates, (xii) the risk that GoLogiq may not sustain profitability, (xiii) the risk that GoLogiq may need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which many not be available on acceptable terms or at all, (xiii) the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations, (xiv) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to the products and services of GoLogiq, (xv) the risk that GoLogiq is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property, (xvi) the risk that the securities of the post-Purchase company will not be approved for listing on Nasdaq or if approved, maintain the listing, and (xvii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in the filings that are made from time to time with the SEC by Recruiter.com (including those under the "Risk Factors" sections therein). The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Recruiter.com and GoLogiq assume no obligation and do not intend, to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Miles Jennings

CEO

investors@recruiter.com

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

