VaporBrands International, Inc.: E-Cite Motors Offering Officially Approved Allowing the Public to Directly Invest Beginning June 22nd, 2023

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC:VAPR) a privately held subsidiary of VaporBrands International, Inc. has received official approval to proceed with its Reg CF offering as filed with the S.E.C. which will allow the general public to invest directly into E-Cite Motors L.L.C. beginning June 22nd, 2023 for the purpose of financing the manufacturing of its production vehicles expected to be in its dealership showroom Q4 2023.

The offering will officially go live on June 22nd, 2023, and significant bonuses are being offered to both early and large investors. The offering under the valuation is limited to $1,235,000 which once reached, the valuation is expected to increase significantly.

The offer is for Common Membership Units in Ecite Motors, L.L.C. and are priced at $2.50 per unit. Any member of the public will be able to invest as little as $100 directly from the portal.

For more information and a detailed description of the Bonus Units, and Perks, visit www.ecitemotors.com/what-if

The direct link to the offering is www.investinecite.com is open to the public and will go live officially June 22, 2023.

Barry Henthorn E-Cite CEO stated: "We want to thank the entire team including our Broker Dealer, Payment Gateway, Technology Partners, Legal Team, Marketing Partner, and others for their persistent contributions that have made this possible."

E-Cite recently announced that it had received a pre-money valuation of Seventy-Five Million Dollars for the purpose of raising money for the manufacture of its production vehicles. The valuation was ratified in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Form C) This valuation was reached following E-Cite becoming the first vehicle manufacture under the Low Volume Manufacturers Act to receive approval from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to proceed with the certification process that will allow it to manufacture and sell new EV vehicles in all 50 states. As this was the first time in history that a manufacture had reached the point of applying for certification from CARB under the Act, and there was no process in place to do so, E-Cite has worked closely with CARB while they defined the process, paving the way for future vehicles to go through the certification process.

E-Cite was also the first company to get any vehicle approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of which is has three distinctly different vehicles approved. This allows E-Cite to produce its own VINs for production of new vehicles. In addition, E-Cite was the first to receive a World Manufactures Identifier (WMI) registering it as a manufacture for the sale of vehicles worldwide.

In anticipation that E-Cite's prototype vehicle will become certified as a zero emissions compliant vehicle by CARB making it legal for sale in all 50 states, E-Cite is moving forward with its plan to begin manufacturing of its production vehicles. It is expected that all certifications will be completed in time for E-Cites launch of its production vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC:VAPR) is privately held subsidiary of a publicly traded company Vaporbrands International, Inc. based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors www.ecitemotors.com , Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

