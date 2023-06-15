As the solar wave sweeps across Europe, creaking grids are emphasizing the continent's overriding need for energy storage.From pv magazine 06/23 Over the winter, for the first time, EU renewables generated more electricity than fossil fuel energy sources, with a 40% share of the energy mix. The high cost of fossil fuel imports and the need for energy independence after Russia's invasion of Ukraine called for a major change in the EU energy system. One thing is definitely clear: Solar and renewables can power Europe in all seasons. This is only possible with strong and flexible energy infrastructure. ...

