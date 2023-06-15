Certifiable,Open, Modular Computing Platform Built on Latest SoC Technology--

ScioTeq, a leading provider of mission-critical avionics visualization and computing solutions, today announced it is launching its open and modular PU-5200 CertifiableDisplay Computer at the Paris Air Show on 19 June 2023.

ScioTeq PU-5200 Display Computing Platform The PU-5200 is built on the latest SoC technology, offering integrated multi-core CPU GPU capabilities, combined with a wide range of Avionics interfaces and compatible with the MOSArt® Open Software product. The core component selection and integration offers high-integrity (up to DAL A) data processing and graphics rendering with optimal SWaP-C signature. The PU-5200 is THE solution driving all your Avionics visualization, using ScioTeq or 3rd party display products. (Photo: Business Wire)

This industry leading Open Architecture Display Computer utilizes ScioTeq's DAL-A Certifiable MOSArt® software framework which can drive all the Avionics visualization displays in any aircraft, whether it's ScioTeq's, a 3rd party's or a combination of both. Replacing ScioTeq's previous generation of aircraft display computers, this platform revolutionizes display computers by increasing the ease in porting and integrating applications by avionics system integrators and allowing them to fully control their own IP without external dependencies. What this all boils down to is increased performance, reliability, and flexibility to support operations, as well significant cost savings, rapid deployment of new technology and technical upgrades, and interoperability of systems. When combined with the ScioTeq Display products, integrators have access to a Modular and Open de-risked, high-integrity visualization solution.

"We are excited to launch our PU-5200 display computer including our MOSArt® Framework software at the Paris Air Show, the granddaddy of all events dedicated to the aviation and space industry," said Rob Gibbs, CEO at ScioTeq. "The venue provides the perfect backdrop to introduce this revolutionary system which provides critical support to commercial and military air operations. We look forward to showing it to visitors at our booth (#3-AB162) in the American pavilion."

ScioTeq's next-gen display computer utilizes the latest generation of ARM-core based processors, providing powerful multi core computing and rendering capabilities for complex operations. The computer is designed to meet the stringent requirements of military operations, including shock and vibration resistance, high reliability, and low power consumption. Additionally, ScioTeq's state-of-the-art video displays provide clear and precise visual information to support mission-critical tasks.

MOSArt® is based on several principles of the MOSA enabling standards that are widely accepted, supported and recognized worldwide. They support interoperability, portability, and scalability, and they support a faster evolution of capabilities and technologies throughout the product life cycle through the use of modularity, open systems standards, and appropriate business practices.

About ScioTeq

ScioTeq has 35 years of experience as a developer and manufacturer of high-tech, innovative, life- and mission-critical visualization and computing solutions for the Air Traffic Control, Avionics and Defense Security markets. With headquarters in Belgium and four additional locations worldwide, it is a trusted partner in visualization solutions for the most demanding environments.

ScioTeq designs video displays, smart displays and mission computers which are used in the world's most demanding environments; and provides professional global support across various countries.

ScioTeq has an installed base of more than 285,000 visualization products worldwide. It is on board more than 150 aircraft types, over 100 ship types and 50 ground vehicle types. Every day, more than 80,000 flights are controlled from a ScioTeq Air-Traffic Control display.

ScioTeq customers rely on decades of expertise, backed by high quality standards and stringent industry certifications. Their aim? To make the world a safer place through advanced visualization computing solutions. For more information please visit www.scioteq.com

Contacts:

Press Contact

Kathy Boehmer

Kathy.boehmer@scioteq.com

+1 678 316 1407