Swiss startup Turn2Sun has developed a PV mounting structure with end-of-life wind turbine blades. It has installed the structure at an altitude of 2,500 meters in the Grisons region of Switzerland, with 16 bifacial 430 W solar modules.Swiss startup Turn2Sun Renewables, a subsidiary of engineering consulting group Planair, has developed a PV mounting structure made of end-of-life wind turbines. The "Blade2Sun" solution uses reused blades to support a metal structure that supports bifacial PV modules, bypassing the need for a standard mounting structure with metallic beams. "The number of modules ...

