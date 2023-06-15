Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023
PR Newswire
15.06.2023 | 14:36
ABI Research: The COVID Pandemic Fueled a 700% Surge in IoT-Specific Malware Infections, Emphasizing the Criticality of IoT Security for Enterprises

Aeris and ABI Research team up for a timely webinar on managing security investments effectively to maximize ROI

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the pandemic, IoT-specific malware infections represented a 700% increase and targeted more than 500 different types of IoT devices, according to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research.

ABI 2021 Logo

Aeris and ABI Research are joining forces for an upcoming webinar, Getting IoT Security Right: How Successful Enterprises Achieve Better ROI, to offer enterprises never-seen-before research and insights that provide an overview of where, what, and how much enterprises are spending out of their IT budget to protect their cellular IoT programs. This webinar will also provide real-world best practices and recommendations for how enterprises can optimize their IoT security budgets to provide the best protection against the ever-evolving cyber security threatscape.

Most organizations frequently misunderstand or dismiss these events as less significant than a conventional network attack. However, IoT attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and severely threaten corporate network integrity, data security, and even physical safety. "Enterprises today need practical business strategies designed to extract more from their security investment, yielding a greater long-term ROI and a stronger security posture," says Syed "Z" Hosain, Co-Founder & Chief Evangelist, Aeris.

"Knowing that security is critical to the success of IoT projects is important; but beyond that, the key is understanding how that security should be deployed to achieve a good return on investment, both from a risk reduction and business optimization perspective," says Michela Menting, Senior Research Director at ABI Research. "It's easy to throw money at the problem, but without careful planning and management, the potential of security technologies ends up wasted, with organizations footing the bill for sub-par value. This webinar will expose how to manage security investments effectively to maximize ROI.

Register and join industry experts at ABI Research and Aeris for the webinar, "Getting IoT Security Right: How Successful Enterprises Achieve Better ROI," on Thursday, June 22, at 10:00 AM CT / 4:00 PM GMT.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research???????????,?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471031/4088563/ABI_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-covid-pandemic-fueled-a-700-surge-in-iot-specific-malware-infections-emphasizing-the-criticality-of-iot-security-for-enterprises-301851515.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
