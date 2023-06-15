BGI Genomics Unveils Genalive's Cutting-Edge Clinical Lab in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BGI Almanahil Health for Medical Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of BGI Genomics, and Tibbiyah Holding, a renowned Saudi healthcare company, recently announced the establishment of Genalive, an independent clinical laboratory and a joint venture between these two organizations. This laboratory is one of the largest and most advanced independent clinical laboratories within Saudi Arabia, covering an area of approximately 4,000 square meters.

This occasion marked a milestone in advancing precision medicine and genetic research in the Kingdom and was attended by His Excellency the Saudi Deputy Minister of Health, Eng. Abdulaziz bin Hamad Alrumaih and other dignitaries.

Genalive combines BGI Genomics' cutting-edge genomic technologies and Tibbiyah's clinical expertise to offer comprehensive genetic testing and precision medicine solutions. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by a team of highly skilled professionals, Genalive is dedicated to translating genomic insights into personalized therapies. This laboratory is equipped with high-throughput sequencing platforms, advanced bioinformatics pipelines, and AI-driven analytical tools to drive world-class standards of precision and accuracy in genetic testing and analysis.

Dr. Yin Ye, CEO of BGI Group (parent company of BGI Genomics), commented, "Genalive represents a transformative step forward in precision medicine. By combining the strengths of BGI Genomics and Tibbiyah, we can unlock the full potential of genomics, empowering healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver personalized care to patients."

"Genalive is the first of its kind in the kingdom to have established the largest data center with advanced bioinformatics capabilities in the private sector," said Dr. Saeed Al-Amoudi, CEO of Genalive. "Through this joint venture, BGI Genomics and Tibbiyah aim to drive genetic research and precision medicine forward, revolutionizing healthcare and ultimately improving patient outcomes."

BGI Genomics seeks to bring its proprietary, world-leading non-invasive prenatal genetic testing, screening for hereditary tumors, monogenic disease carrier testing, neonatal disease screening, and infectious disease testing to the Middle East through Genalive. Genalive will be at the forefront of diagnostic excellence, supporting Saudi Vision 2030 in the fields of congenital disabilities, precision medicine, and public health services while contributing to the Belt and Road initiative.

About BGI Genomics

BGI Genomics, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is the world's leading integrated solutions provider of precision medicine. In July 2017, as a subsidiary of BGI Group, BGI Genomics (300676.SZ) was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

