Shaka Guide LLC: Shaka Guide Launches New Yellowstone National Park Tour

WEST YELLOWSTONE, MO / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Shaka Guide, the maker of Hawaii's highest-rated travel apps, has launched a new, self-guided audio-driving tour of America's first national park: Yellowstone. This is the company's largest tour, with a total of 110 stops and more than 400 audio points.

"This Yellowstone National Park Tour has been a year in the making," says Andrew Fowers, Shaka Guide's CEO and co-founder. "It has gone through hundreds of hours of research, edits, and production and we can't wait for travelers to discover the stories and sites of Yellowstone with Shaka Guide by their side."

With its unique blend of storytelling and GPS navigation, Shaka Guide offers an affordable and immersive travel experience that unlocks the natural beauty and rich history of Yellowstone. The tour retails for $11.99 and features hours of narration. The app uses GPS audio points to trigger narration automatically while driving or walking, turning a smartphone into your personal tour guide.

The Yellowstone National Park Tour features four starting points including the park's East, West, South, and Northeast entrances. Whether spending one hour, one day or one week in Yellowstone, the tour is completely customizable. It can be done in any direction from any starting point to experience a holistic guided tour of the park.

Shaka Guide's Yellowstone National Park tour is designed to enhance the visitor's experience by providing valuable information on key points of interest, suggested hikes, responsible travel, and lesser-known areas within the park.

Tour highlights include:

Mammoth Hot Springs and its nearby attractions

The Grand Canyon of Yellowstone

Lamar Valley and Hayden Valleys - two prime wildlife viewing sites

Upper Geyser Basin including the famed Old Faithful

Unique attractions like the Roaring Mountain, Maiden's Grave, and the Firehole River

Road-less-traveled sites like Lake Butte Overlook and Fishing Bridge

With Shaka Guide, you don't just visit these spots, you get hand-crafted stories about the locations you're visiting. The company was founded with the mission to connect people with places through stories.

The app works completely offline - meaning that even with spotty service in the park, travelers have access to the offline map, directions, stories, and travel tips to help visitors enjoy the park regardless of connectivity.

For those visiting both Yellowstone and nearby Grand Teton, Shaka Guide has also launched a new Grand Teton National Park Tour. Both tours come in a bundle for $14.99.

"When you think of Shaka Guide, imagine we're your local friend showing you around the park," says Fowers. "We want to be your go-to Yellowstone travel companion app to help you make the most of your adventure."

To access the Yellowstone National Park Tour, download the Shaka Guide app from the App Store or Google Play or purchase on www.shakaguide.com.

