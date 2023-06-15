Envista: DEXIS IOS Solutions Expands Its Portfolio and Ecosystem, Bringing New End-to-End Digital Workflows to Dental Practitioners

DEXIS IOS Solutions is pleased to announce the expansion of its portfolio and ecosystem through new digital end-to-end workflows. Dental Practitioners can now easily expand their range of services through aligner and denture treatments as well as in-house printing, offering their patients personalized and innovative care.

QUAKERTOWN, PA and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / DEXIS IOS Solutions is pleased to announce the expansion of its portfolio and ecosystem through new digital end-to-end workflows. The new and enhanced workflows are designed to align with the objective of DEXIS IOS Solutions to support dental practitioners in accelerating their workflow, resulting in increased productivity and improved patient experience. To reinforce this objective, DEXIS IOS Solutions is focused on three crucial principles: ease of use, productivity and practice expansion. Practitioners can now easily expand their range of services through aligner and denture treatments as well as in-house printing, offering their patients personalized and innovative care.

DEXIS IS 3800 Wired Intraoral Scanner

Wired dental intraoral scanner

The new prescriptive workflows are being developed concurrently with ongoing innovations in the broader Envista portfolio, beginning with a new orthodontic workflow in combination with Ormco Spark that enables practices to easily add aligner therapy to their treatment options. A new Patient Engagement application within IS ScanFlow enables practitioners to show patients a simulated outcome of their orthodontic treatment, enabling them to visualize the treatment outcome chairside. Integrated digital transfer of the datasets to Ormco Spark streamlines the process, enabling patients to promptly initiate treatment.

"By further integrating DEXIS IOS Solutions into the broader Envista offerings, we are providing dentists with the solutions they need to provide exceptional and personalized care for their patients. We are committed to helping dental practitioners improve patient outcomes and grow their practice through digital innovation," said Amir Aghdaei President and CEO at Envista Holdings Corporation.

DEXIS IOS Solutions has also collaborated with SprintRay 3D printing ecosystem for definitive ceramic crowns, to simplify in-office printing and make same-day restorations a reality. SprintRay Cloud Design leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the design of crowns, appliances, and surgical guides within minutes. Practitioners can scan the patient with any DEXIS intraoral scanner and upload the dataset directly from either DTX Studio Clinic or IS ScanFlow to the SprintRay portal, eliminating the need to manually select files, enter redundant patient information and design the restoration or appliance.

"By combining DEXIS intraoral scanners with SprintRay's ecosystem, dental practitioners can offer same-day delivery of crowns and appliances, increasing their productivity by completing more procedures in a shorter amount of time," said Amir Aghdaei. "Offering same-day restorations can give practitioners a distinct competitive advantage, as patients often prefer the convenience of single visit appointments, enabling dental practitioners to expand their services and attract patients seeking fast and convenient dental treatment."

To further enhance the capabilities of the DEXIS IOS Solutions porfolio, IS ScanFlow v1.0.9 now includes a denture scanning workflow that streamlines the treatment planning process by combining the capture of the bite registration and prosthetic along with the edentulous and denture scans, eliminating the manual process of matching and aligning data sets by the lab. The software also provides embedded scan tips to optimize and simplify the edentulous data acquisition.

In addition, DEXIS IOS Solutions is introducing the IS 3800 wired scanner, which offers the same high-speed performance as the award-winning IS 3800W. The IS 3800 wired scanner is highly ergonomic and weighs just 190g without the cable, making it one of the lightest intraoral scanners available. It complements the IS 3800W wireless scanner, which weighs only 240g and is considered the lightest wireless intraoral scanner in the industry.

The latest DEXIS IOS Solutions innovations provide dental practitioners with access to intuitive technology that simplifies and streamlines treatment, thereby boosting productivity. With an extended ecosystem and diverse range of new treatment options, practitioners can partner with Envista for access to prescriptive end-to-end workflows or opt for more open workflows, which enable collaboration with their preferred lab or manufacturer. The new workflows further align with the Envista intention to digitize, personalize, and democratize dental care, enabling productivity and predictability of dental practitioners to provide optimal patient treatment.

For more information about DEXIS IOS Solutions products and services, visit http://www.dexis.com or contact 888.88.DEXIS.

About DEXIS IOS

DEXIS IOS enhances the impact of dental expertise and clears away complexity from the digital workflow. Whether you are new to intraoral scanning or are an experienced advocate who wishes to upgrade, there is a DEXIS IOS Solution to precisely match your needs and provide simpler paths to better outcomes.

About DEXIS

DEXIS helps to transform practices and patient smiles - with a full portfolio of award-winning solutions for a comprehensive digital diagnostic workflow. From sensors to CBCT, intraoral scanning to implant planning, and NOMAD handheld x-ray to imaging software, practices throughout the world trust DEXIS for their digital imaging needs. Discover how DEXIS delivers for you. For more information, please visit http://www.dexis.com.

Contact Information:

Hayley Reed

DEXIS IOS Marketing Director, North America

hayley.reed@envistaco.com

1-585-545-1511

