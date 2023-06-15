Dillon Hail Repair LLC: Dillon Hail Repair Announces Grand Opening of New Location in Lewisville, Texas - #1 Auto Hail Repair

$0 Deductible Hail Repair - Auto Hail Repair Done Right. Paintless Dent Repair for Hail Damage.

LEWISVILLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Dillon Hail Repair is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art facility in Lewisville, Texas. Specializing in Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) for automobiles, Dillon Hail Repair has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the company is excited to bring its top-notch services to the Lewisville community.

Dillon Hail Repair takes pride in its ability to restore vehicles to their original condition with precision and efficiency. The skilled technicians at Dillon Hail Repair possess extensive knowledge and expertise in PDR, utilizing cutting-edge techniques and tools to seamlessly remove dents caused by hailstorms. With years of experience and a proven track record, the company has garnered a loyal customer base who is consistently impressed with the quality of its work.

"We are delighted to open our new location in Lewisville, Texas," said Samuel Dillon, the CEO of Dillon Hail Repair. "Our mission is to provide exceptional PDR services while delivering an outstanding customer experience. Our team of highly trained technicians, combined with our dedication to customer satisfaction, sets us apart in the industry. We are eager to serve the DFW community and become their go-to destination for all auto hail repair needs."

Dillon Hail Repair takes pride in its exceptional company culture, fostering an environment where employees are valued and encouraged to reach their full potential. With a commitment to ongoing training and development, Dillon Hail Repair ensures that its technicians stay at the forefront of industry trends and advancements. By employing some of the best technicians from all over the world, the company brings a wealth of expertise and global perspectives to its operations.

The new facility in Lewisville, Texas is equipped with the latest technology and tools to provide efficient and high-quality PDR services. From small dings to extensive hail damage, Dillon Hail Repair offers comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each vehicle. By employing a meticulous approach and employing industry-leading techniques, the company consistently achieves outstanding results.

Dillon Hail Repair is a leading auto hail repair company specializing in Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) / Hail Damage Repair. With a focus on delivering exceptional results and an unparalleled customer experience, the company has built a reputation for excellence in the industry. Dillon Hail Repair's team of highly skilled technicians, along with its commitment to cutting-edge techniques and tools, ensures that every vehicle is restored to its pre-hail condition with precision and efficiency. With its new location in Lewisville, Texas, Dillon Hail Repair is poised to serve the local community and become the go-to destination for auto hail repair needs.

Samuel Dillon

CEO

sam@dillonhailrepair.com

(972) 559-0555

