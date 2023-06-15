Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland-South Carolina Producing Architectural Precast for BMW Plant

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, will begin production of architectural precast concrete building panels at their South Carolina plant, for the BMW Hall 52 Expansion project in Greer, South Carolina

The over $2.1 million contract for Smith-Midland will produce and install custom precast panels, adding ten new additions around the existing building which will be used for the manufacture of electric BMW vehicles. Production of the panels will begin later this year with installation expected to be complete mid-2024.

"The BMW Expansion project is a massive undertaking and we are proud to be a part of it. The versatility and short production and installation time that our architectural precast panels provide, make them the perfect medium for the buildings and we look forward to more opportunities as expansion continues in the area." said Ashley Smith, Chief Executive Officer and President of Smith-Midland.

This is the third project that the team at Smith-Midland - South Carolina has produced for the BMW campus expansions throughout South Carolina. They will be working with General Contractors, Turner Construction Company for this latest contract.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

