Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Bob Kouw as Chief Operating Officer, Global Operations

Brings Extensive Financial and Foods Operating Experience to Organto

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO), (OTCQB:OGOFF), (FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products today announced that Bob Kouw has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer, Global Operations, joining Rients van der Wal and Steve Bromley as a member of the Office of the CEO.

Bob Kouw is an organic foods industry veteran with deep strategic, operational and financial expertise. Bob most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Tradin Organics, a global leader in organic ingredients, utilizing a business model that is quite similar to the business model deployed by Organto. During Bob's 12-year tenure at Tradin Organics, the business grew substantially, both top and bottom line, and Bob was a key part of the Leadership Team that led strategic and operational initiatives, ensuring the necessary processes, procedures, systems and controls were in place to support this growth. Prior to Tradin Organics, Bob worked for a number of international food companies in financial and operating roles and spent time working in Asia-Pacific, the Dutch-Caribbean and the United States. Bob holds a Master's Degree in Business Economics and a Post Master's Accountancy Degree from the Erasmus University of Rotterdam. Bob will focus on operational finance, administration, systems, supply chain controls and strategic development.

"We are extremely pleased to have Bob join the Organto team and the Office of the CEO. We believe Bob's in-depth industry knowledge and strong operating, financial and strategic experience is an important addition to our team as we continue our growth and focus on operating and commercial excellence." commented Steve Bromley, Chair and Co-CEO and Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO and CEO of Organto Europe B.V. "With the addition of Bob, we are focused on leveraging our collective strengths within the organization, focusing on our long-term strategy while at the same time driving commercial and operational excellence."

Within the Office of the CEO, Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO will focus on commercial excellence and specifically on strategic revenue and gross profit development, strategic customer and supplier relationship development, brand development, new product initiatives, and execution of business and commercial plans.

Steve Bromley, Chair and Co-CEO will work closely with Rients and Bob and the Organto Leadership Team on strategic development initiatives, driving commercial and operational execution, and continuing to focus on governance aspects of the business.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people, and its shareholders.

