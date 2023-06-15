Transaction Network Services (TNS), a global leading Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) organization, will unveil the latest indoor payment terminals (IPT) and outdoor payment terminal (OPT) kits at ReFuelForum UK in Marbella between June 14-15, 2023.

The new kits combine an Android-based smart payment terminal, complete with full-color multimedia screens compatible with content management systems to provide digital advertising options for retailers. As an end-to-end solution, fully managed device connectivity is provided through TNS' proven, secure and reliable TNSLink solution, to transport payment transaction data into the payment's ecosystem.

The new range of smart payment terminal solutions enable a secure payment experience for consumers paying by all major card brands, proprietary fuel cards or loyalty programs, and contactless or digital wallets whether they are paying at-the-pump or in-store.

The OPT kits can be integrated with major fuel dispenser brands, with retrofitting molds and fittings provided as part of the kit.

TNS payment acceptance solutions are secure, EMV certified and P2PE validated and enable fuel retailers to accept cashless payments. The solutions combine premium, robust terminals with connection and transportation of payment data through the TNSPay Gateway to the retailers chosen bank.

The new terminals are fully PCI PTS 5.x compliant (PCI PTS 6.x ready), and the intuitive operating system can be configured, and ongoing software updates managed, remotely.

"Our new range of smart payment terminals provide a seamless payment experience for fuel and convenience retailers that facilitate the most popular payment methods consumers demand," said Matthew Thomas, Managing Director of UK and Ireland, TNS Payments Market. "These premium terminals combine the security credentials for which TNS is globally recognized with a host of value-added services that will be of huge benefit to our fuel and convenience partners."

"We're delighted to be unveiling these new payment acceptance options at ReFuelForum UK, a key event in the fuel and convenience calendar and one that attracts an audience of innovative retailers from across the region," continued Thomas. "We look forward to showcasing the features and benefits of such a system to retailers from the UK, Ireland and across Europe."

TNS is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider. Its solutions are scalable, agnostic, and actively monitored from four global Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia, and Malaysia. As a trusted payments IaaS provider, TNS accepts, connects, and securely processes billions of transactions through its secure IaaS solutions every year, allowing merchants to focus on their business and customers.

