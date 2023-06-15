SOBR Safe, Inc.: New Customer Gains SOBRsafe Momentum in $75 MM Justice Market, Establishes Alcohol Testing Template for Rural America

Montana's Big Horn County Facing Critical Cost and Logistical Issues, Identifies SOBRsafe as Solution

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has signed a software as a service (SaaS) agreement with Montana's Big Horn County to provide twice-daily, passive alcohol screening to the county's probation and pre-trial participants. At over 5,000 square miles, Big Horn is the state's 6th largest in land mass - though just the 30th in population density. Big Horn is representative of the challenges to alcohol testing accuracy and accountability in rural America, an area that makes up 97% of the nation (CDC). SOBRsafe and Big Horn County have partnered to create a replicable template for effective court-mandated, passive alcohol screening, outside of major metro areas.

The Challenges to Rural Alcohol Screening

As explained by Big Horn County Misdemeanor Probation and Pre-Trial Services Officer Sabrina Allred, "Not only do we cover over 5,000 square miles, but that also includes the independent jurisdictions of the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian Nations. Income-wise, access to testing is definitely an issue. If you don't have a driver's license and you live 60 miles away, testing is not exactly cost-effective. Prior to COVID, participants would travel twice a day to our jail to blow in breathalyzers, as manually administered by our staff. COVID put a stop to that. Between that date and getting this recently restarted, there wasn't really any daily testing performed - required alcohol testing was referred out to third parties, usually out of the neighboring county, which is about 45 miles away."

Enter the SOBRcheck Technology

Ms. Allred continued, "The great thing about SOBRcheck is that it doesn't require staffing and the reporting is remote - our jail staff doesn't have to move someone out of their position for two hours while a line of people is blowing into a breathalyzer, which also removes a potential health hazard to my staff. Instead, we have placed SOBRcheck at accessible locations for unstaffed testing throughout the day, ensuring easier twice-daily compliance and accountability.

"We hope to expand our testing network with satellite SOBRcheck units installed in Crow Agency, Lodge Grass and other towns within the county, reducing drive time and costs for our participants and enhancing the effectiveness of our alcohol screening program."

A New Era of Alcohol Compliance for Every Kind of Community

"With SOBRcheck, distance, staffing and cost are no longer impediments to world-class alcohol screening in rural America," affirmed SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson. "With just an internet signal and a power source our units can perform from the far reaches of any territory, with no oversight required. Our powerful centralized reporting software 'shrinks' the service area, bringing all participant alcohol data together into one interface, instantaneously - regardless of mileage apart. Finally, for less than the cost of a cell phone an organization can scale on-demand with additional SOBRcheck units as required. We believe SOBRcheck levels the alcohol screening playing field for all communities, big and small, dense or vast."

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval. SOBRsure, the Company's revolutionary alcohol monitoring wristband for teen drivers, is now available for pre-order with no financial commitment at SOBRstore.com.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation, probation management and teen drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or the family car. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

