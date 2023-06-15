Ginlong has announced the launch of its new Solis S6 Advanced Power Hybrid Inverter, with exclusive availability for South Africa.With the ailing South African power grid causing regular power blackouts, solar's role is creating opportunities for advanced control functions and connections. The new S6 model works as an independent power center, targeting businesses in the commercial and industrial sectors that are interconnecting solar PV, generator options, and battery storage, to the grid. The Solis inverter has four models, allowing for PV input power from 42 kW to 70 kW and a maximum total ...

