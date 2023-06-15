Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - Ammunition, the Atlanta-based full-service advertising agency, announced today its acquisition of Mad Hat Creative, an Atlanta-based video and content production studio. This strategic acquisition enables Ammunition to expand its comprehensive offerings, providing clients with truly end-to-end advertising solutions. Ammunition's capabilities now include award-winning video production and post-production services alongside its existing creative development, media planning and buying, and robust technology development offerings.

Established in 2017, Ammunition has rapidly grown into a dynamic talent hub, earning the distinction of being one of Atlanta's top and fastest-growing privately held businesses in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Recognized as the fastest-growing advertising firm in 2023 by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Ammunition continues to make waves in the industry.

Ammunition has built a strong reputation serving clients in verticals that navigate longer-term selling environments, with numerous decision-makers, and complex paths to purchase - among both B2B and B2C audiences. Their approach focuses on a unique messaging architecture that personalizes creative assets by audience through ongoing engagement and automation.

With a recognized expertise in producing content across a broad range of industries and mediums, Mad Hat Creative stands as a notable force in the video production landscape. Mad Hat's clients have relied on them for their outstanding ability to produce narrative and documentary style videos to animation and social videos on site or in studio. The Mad Hat team specializes in storytelling, production, and post-production. Mad Hat has stayed on the forefront of creating innovative, multi-genre content that provides clients with a unique opportunity to engage their audiences through dynamic video.

Jeremy Heilpern, founder and CEO of Ammunition, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, "This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Ammunition - both in terms of our growth as well as our ever-increasing value to our clients. Ammunition is uniquely equipped to solve business challenges on behalf of the brands we serve, seamlessly turning concepts into execution - no matter the medium - all in-house. This allows us to provide our clients with a truly integrated, end-to-end experience that now includes incredible video and content production capabilities."

Jonathan Hayes, Managing Partner at Mad Hat, echoed this sentiment, "Working with Ammunition as a client gave us a unique perspective. We experienced their unique approach to advertising firsthand and immediately recognized the synergy between our services. Over time, our collaboration deepened, and it became clear that we could accomplish more together. This acquisition isn't just an opportunity, it's a natural alignment of vision and capabilities. We can't wait to embark on this journey and see what it holds for us and the clients we serve."

All members of the Mad Hat Creative team will join the Ammunition team, with partners Jonathan Hayes and Sean Brown joining as Executive Video Director and Senior Director of Motion and Video to the agency respectively.

For more information about Ammunition and its expanded capabilities, visit ammunition.agency.

Watch the announcement: Ammunition + Mad Hat Creative

About Ammunition

Ammunition is a full-service advertising agency based in Atlanta, Georgia. Established in 2017, the agency has rapidly grown into a nimble powerhouse of talent, offering a wide array of services, including brand and digital strategy, storytelling, campaign creative, media connections, personalized CRM, video content production, post-production, and more. For additional information, visit ammunition.agency.

