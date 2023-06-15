Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn's AdvertiseCast Signs Exclusive Advertising Partnership with Highly Anticipated Debut of The Roseanne Barr Podcast

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, today announced an exclusive, multi-year advertising deal between Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters, and The Roseanne Barr Show, a highly anticipated new podcast debuting today.

With its growing network of hundreds of exclusive podcasts and thousands of participating shows, Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace offers advertisers valuable opportunities for accessing highly sought-after podcast advertising inventory. As an exclusive advertising partner, The Roseanne Bar Show will have the opportunity to leverage AdvertiseCast's full-service advertising platform, including Libsyn's Automatic Ads solution to augment host-read programs with programmatic ad revenues.

Roseanne Barr has been having a conversation with Americans for 40 years. Her career has always centered around real-life issues that affect real people of all distinctions. This podcast is an arena to continue these conversations and bring people together in a positive, sometimes irreverent, and most importantly humorous way. Join Roseanne weekly as she talks to friends, comics, influencers, politicians, journalists, and anyone else about the topics that matter to YOU.

Trevr Smithlin, Head of Publisher Relations at Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, said, "With a devoted fanbase and tremendous anticipation, The Roseanne Barr Show promises to be a riveting podcast that offers new advertisers an incredible opportunity to reach a vast audience. We look forward to building our partnership with The Roseanne Barr Show team, connecting them with relevant advertisers, and delivering data-driven insights and tools to maximize their growth and effectively monetize the show."

"I am thrilled to join forces with Libsyn's AdvertiseCast for the much-awaited launch of The Roseanne Barr Show. Leveraging AdvertiseCast's track record and expansive network, I have full confidence in their expertise and resources to drive and amplify our new show's growth, secure valuable advertisers, and grow our listenership," said Jake Pentland, Producer and Co-Host, The Roseanne Barr Show.

Libsyn's AdvertiseCast empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast growing and coveted podcast audience and helps creators to monetize their audio and video content. The marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators.

For more information or to advertise on The Roseanne Barr Show, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com.

