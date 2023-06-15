M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Result of General Meeting

DJ Result of General Meeting

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Result of General Meeting 15-Jun-2023 / 14:38 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 June 2023

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC

(the "Company")

General Meeting Results

The Company announces that at its General Meeting held earlier today the resolution set out in the Notice of General Meeting was passed as a Special Resolution by the requisite majority on a poll.

The details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below:

RESOLUTION NUMBER VOTES % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES WITHHELD VOTES FOR TOTAL 1. 65,412,672 92.18% 5,549,736 7.82% 70,962,408 18,383

NOTES:

Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the meeting have been included in the "For" 1. total for the resolution. Votes "For" and "Against" the resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for the 2. resolution. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" the resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share 3. capital instructed" for the resolution. The number of shares in issue at close of business 13 June 2023 was 142,133,022 (the "Share Capital") 4. excluding 2,612,749 shares held in Treasury. The full text of the resolution passed at the Meeting can be found in the Notice of General Meeting which 5. is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust. A copy of the resolution passed at the Meeting will shortly be submitted to the National Storage 6. Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism For further information please contact: Paula O'Reilly Tel: +44 (0) 7936 332 503 Company Secretary, Link Company Matters Limited

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: ROM TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 251296 EQS News ID: 1658443 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1658443&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 09:38 ET (13:38 GMT)