Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
15.06.2023 | 16:10
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Result of General Meeting

DJ Result of General Meeting

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Result of General Meeting 15-Jun-2023 / 14:38 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 June 2023

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC

(the "Company")

General Meeting Results

The Company announces that at its General Meeting held earlier today the resolution set out in the Notice of General Meeting was passed as a Special Resolution by the requisite majority on a poll.

The details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: 

RESOLUTION NUMBER VOTES   %   VOTES AGAINST %   VOTES   WITHHELD VOTES 
         FOR                  TOTAL 
1.        65,412,672 92.18% 5,549,736   7.82% 70,962,408 18,383

NOTES: 

Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the meeting have been included in the "For" 
1.      total for the resolution. 
 
       Votes "For" and "Against" the resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for the 
2.      resolution. 
 
       A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares 
       voted "For" or "Against" the resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share 
3.      capital instructed" for the resolution. 
 
       The number of shares in issue at close of business 13 June 2023 was 142,133,022 (the "Share Capital") 
4.      excluding 2,612,749 shares held in Treasury. 
 
       The full text of the resolution passed at the Meeting can be found in the Notice of General Meeting which 
5.      is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust. 
 
       A copy of the resolution passed at the Meeting will shortly be submitted to the National Storage 
6.      Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
 For further information please contact: 
 
 
Paula O'Reilly 
                     Tel: +44 (0) 7936 332 503 
Company Secretary, 
 
Link Company Matters Limited

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  251296 
EQS News ID:  1658443 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1658443&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 09:38 ET (13:38 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.