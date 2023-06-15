Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
WKN: A2P1SJ | ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OTAQ PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OTAQ PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.06.2023 | 16:22
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OTAQ Plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

DJ Result of Annual General Meeting

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Result of Annual General Meeting 15-Jun-2023 / 14:50 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OTAQ PLC

("OTAQ" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.AQ), the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, announces that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. Resolutions 1-11 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12-14 were passed as special resolutions. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below. 

For      Against      Votes 
                           For                 Total   cast (% 
       Resolutions                      (% of Against (% of  number of of    Votes 
                           (incl.     votes     votes  votes cast issued  Withheld 
                           discretionary) cast)     cast)       share 
                                                   capital) 
       To receive, consider and adopt the 
1       Directors' Report and the Company's   21,540,928   100% Nil   Nil   21,540,928 16.84% 
       2022 Annual Accounts                                       Nil 
       To approve the Directors' Remuneration 
2       Report for the financial period ended  21,540,928   100% Nil   Nil   21,540,928 16.84% 
       31 December 2022                                         Nil 
3       To re-elect Matthew Enright       21,540,928   100% Nil   Nil   21,540,928 16.84%  Nil 
4       To re-elect Philip Newby        21,540,928   100% Nil   Nil   21,540,928 16.84%  Nil 
5       To re-elect William Watt        21,540,928   100% Nil   Nil   21,540,928 16.84%  Nil 
6       To re-elect Sarah Stoten        21,540,928   100% Nil   Nil   21,540,928 16.84%  Nil 
7       To elect Adam Reynolds         21,540,928   100% Nil   Nil   21,540,928 16.84%  Nil 
8       To elect Giles Clifford         21,540,928   100% Nil   Nil   21,540,928 16.84%  Nil 
9       To elect Harald Rotsch         21,540,928   100% Nil   Nil   21,540,928 16.84% 
10      To reappoint Azets Audit Services    21,540,928   100% Nil   Nil   21,540,928 16.84%  Nil 
       Limited as the Company's auditors 
       To authorise the Directors to determine 
11      the remuneration of the auditors.    21,540,928   100% Nil   Nil   21,540,928 16.84% 
                                                        Nil 
       Special Resolutions 
       To authorise the Directors to allot 
12      ordinary shares and relevant securities 21,540,928   100% Nil   Nil   21,540,928 16.84% 
       pursuant to section 551 of the                                  Nil 
       Companies Act. 
       To authorise the Directors to disapply 
       pre-emption rights over shares 
13      representing 5% of the Company's issued 21,540,928   100% Nil   Nil   21,540,928 16.84%  Nil 
       share capital, as if section 561 of the 
       Companies Act did not apply 
       To authorise the Directors to further 
       disapply pre-emption rights over shares 
14      representing an additional 5% of the  21,540,928   100% Nil   Nil   21,540,928 16.84%  Nil 
       Company's issued share capital, as if 
       section 561 of the Companies Act did 
       not apply

Enquiries: 

OTAQ PLC                +44 (0) 1524 748028 
Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Limited        +44 (0)20 3903 7715 
(AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker) 
David Poutney / James Serjeant 
 
Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 251297 
EQS News ID:  1658457 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1658457&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
