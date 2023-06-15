Care Synergy Network: Care Synergy Names Dr. Robert Howe, D.O. as Chief Medical Officer for all Organization Affiliates

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Care Synergy announced Dr. Robert Howe, D.O has been selected as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for all hospice, palliative care, and home health Affiliates across the Care Synergy network. Affiliates include The Denver Hospice (TDH), Peak Hospice in Colorado Springs, Pathways Hospice in Fort Collins and the Colorado Visiting Nurses Association that serves patients across the Front Range. Dr. Howe joined the organization last year as Chief Medical Officer for TDH.

Dr. Howe will lead a newly formed medical group that includes Providers across all Care Synergy organizations. The purpose of the reorganization is to improve collaboration, share best practices and better support all Affiliate Providers as the organization continues to grow.

Dr. Howe has more than 14 years of experience as a Hospice Medical Director, having also worked with Optum Hospice and Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care. Dr. Howe graduated from Nova Southeastern University and practiced Emergency Medicine for many years before transitioning into the hospice and palliative care field. He is board certified in Internal Medicine with additional qualifications in hospice and palliative medicine.

"Dr. Howe has done an outstanding job partnering with, and leading teams of specially trained clinical staff at The Denver Hospice," stated Tim Bowen, President and CEO of Care Synergy. "His passion for caring for patients with advanced and terminal illnesses, as well as his collaborative approach to working with all clinical staff, including Providers across the enterprise, makes him uniquely suited for this expanded leadership role."

Dr. Howe will start as Care Synergy CMO on Monday, June 19th. He will continue to serve as Medical Officer for The Denver Hospice in addition to his new role.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for nonprofit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including Colorado Visiting Nurses Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice, Palliative Care and in the future, Colorado PACE. Care Synergy Affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.

