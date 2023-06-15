The Five Grand Prize Winners will be selected at MJBizCon in November

The last cohort of micro-cultivation teams will be announced on October 1st, 2023

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - Harvest 360 Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. (OTC Pink: BLDV) and GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), the nation's largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, have announced the final phase of the New Jersey NEXTGEN education and training accelerator for micro-cultivation cannabis license applicants.

"We are now opening applications for the last group of finalists in the NEXTGEN by GrowGen program," said Todd Scattini, Co-Founder of Harvest 360. "It has been exciting to see this program in action and watch the teams in our first cohort flourish through the education, access to materials, and coaching we have provided."

Click Here to Enter

GrowGeneration, the founding NEXTGEN Program Partner and Exclusive Equipment Supplier to the program, has made significant commitments by sponsoring the first 15 scholarships. Now GrowGen has opened the program up for additional Program Partners to bring in the final group of teams. Grand Prize winners will be selected from all the finalists, including from this last group. The 5 Grand Prize Winners, or Final Five will receive a special package of startup support from Harvest 360, GrowGeneration and the new incoming Program Partners. The Final Five will be announced at the GrowGen booth at 4:20pm on November 30th 2023 at the MjBizCon show in Las Vegas.

"Cannabis Licensing Accelerators are becoming an increasingly important revenue stream for Harvest 360 Technologies," said Yale Peebles, CEO of Blue Diamond Ventures. "Harvest 360 currently operates accelerators in New Jersey and Missouri and are in the planning stage for two additional accelerator projects."

About BLDV: Blue Diamond Ventures is a portfolio Company that focuses on the Medical and Adult use Cannabis industry and goes to market through its operating entities and strategic partners.

Contact: Blue Diamond Ventures Inc.

Josh Alper COO / Investor Relations josh@repla.com

www.BLDV.us info@bldvinc.com

About Harvest 360 Technologies LLC:

Harvest 360 Technologies is a cannabis management and consulting firm that helps cannabis operators with new license applications, launch of operations, business expansion and ongoing support.

Contact: Harvest 360 Technologies LLC

Todd Scattini Co-Founder Todd.Scattini@harvest360.co

www.harvest360.co

About GrowGeneration Corp: GrowGeneration owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. GrowGeneration also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com and B2B e-commerce platform, agron.io. GrowGeneration carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

Company Inquiries:

GrowGeneration Corp.

610-216-0057

michael@growgeneration.com

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170136