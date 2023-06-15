Uplinq Co-Founder Patrick Reily To Present at SME Finance Forum Virtual Marketplace - June Session

Register for the event here

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Uplinq - Credit Risk Innovation , the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for small business lenders, today announced that its co-founder, Patrick Reily will present at the SME Finance Virtual Marketplace - June Session on Wednesday, June 21st from 8 - 9 a.m. ET.

This event - an initiative of SME Finance Forum, managed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a part of the World Bank Group - will convene leading small business lenders and finance facilitators who will discuss their micro, small and medium enterprises product and services, offering participants to then make direct inquiries to the presenters and explore partnership opportunities. The monthly marketplace sessions promote collaboration among financial institutions, fintech companies, and development finance institutions and investors.

A longtime champion of financial inclusion, Reily is an economist and early AI pioneer who has spearheaded its use for lending, fraud, inclusion, and development for more than three decades. Reily is a frequent speaker at the G20 and the World Bank, as well as a consultant to the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In addition to Reily, the session will also feature the following SME finance innovators:

Joe Mucheru - President - JUMO

Aria Widyanto - Director and Chief Risk and Sustainability Officer - Amartha

Ben Thomas - Global Head Customer Value - Mambu

Franklin Wang - Vice President and Chief of Staff - Linklogis

Fabio Lazzarini - International Development Services Senior Director - CRIF

The SME Finance Forum was established by the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion.

WHO: Patrick Reily, Uplinq Co-Founder

WHAT: SME Finance Forum Virtual Marketplace

WHERE: Zoom; Register for the event here

WHEN: June 21, 2023, 8 AM ET

About Uplinq

As the first global credit & scoring assessment platform for small business lenders, Uplinq is a purpose driven company with a mission to help small business owners gain access to fair and ethical credit, while enhancing SMB lending practices for all lenders globally. Uplinq's breakthrough technology empowers lenders to approve and manage risks on loans they would have otherwise declined based on traditional loan underwriting criteria, while incorporating environmental, market & community data to better understand the specific loan applicant. Its technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 Trillion in underwritten loans. Learn more about Uplinq at uplinq.co and connect with them on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About SME Finance Forum

The SME Finance Forum was established by the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) in 2012 as a knowledge center for data, research, and best practice in promoting SME finance. As an implementing partner for the GPFI, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) was tasked with managing the initiative.The Forum operates a global membership network of +240 members that brings together financial institutions, technology companies, and development finance institutions to share knowledge, spur innovation, and promote the growth of SMEs. To see all SME Finance Forum members, please visit: https://www.smefinanceforum.org/members/member-list

